BYU Cougars Drop to Ninth in College Football Playoff Rankings After Notre Dame Win

BYU falls to number nine in CFP rankings despite beating Notre Dame, with committee favoring SEC teams. UCF loss and upcoming Utah game define season trajectory.

BYU Cougars tight end Walker Lyons caught the game-winning touchdown against Notre Dame, yet that victory did not improve their standing in the College Football Playoff selection committee. The committee released its initial rankings on Tuesday night, placing BYU at number nine. This ranking represents a drop of two spots from the most recent Associated Press Poll. The Cougars remain the second-highest ranked team in the Big 12 conference, but the movement highlights significant skepticism from the selection body.

Committee Punishes BYU For UCF Road Loss

Walker Lyons and the BYU offense secured a high-profile win against the Fighting Irish, but the selection committee appears to be heavily weighting the Cougars' earlier road loss to UCF. Evidence of recency bias seems present, as the Knights subsequently performed poorly against Baylor just one week later. This sequence of events suggests the committee views the UCF defeat as a critical flaw in BYU's resume. Without that specific loss to Orlando, analysts argue BYU could have potentially held the top spot in these rankings.

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Notre Dame Ranking Damages BYU Resume

The evaluation of Notre Dame's performance further complicated matters for the Cougars. Notre Dame fell from number four in the AP Poll to number eleven in the CFP rankings. The committee apparently lacked enthusiasm for the Fighting Irish, noting they lack a signature win. Since Notre Dame was ranked lower than expected, BYU's victory over them held less value in the eyes of the selectors. This ranking shift severely damaged the perceived strength of BYU's schedule compared to peers with fewer losses but more quality wins elsewhere.

SEC Teams and Conference Strength Arguments

The selection committee demonstrated a clear preference for teams from the SEC conference. Alabama and Texas, both entering with two losses, were ranked higher than BYU. The committee values the quality wins accumulated by these two-loss SEC teams over BYU's single loss profile. This bias toward conference strength and specific win types creates a challenging path for BYU. The committee appears to prioritize who a team loses to over who they beat, provided the loss is to a highly ranked opponent like Ohio State.

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Utah Game Defines Playoff Chances

BYU now faces a critical juncture with their upcoming game against number three ranked Utah. A loss to Utah would likely remove BYU from the projected playoff field entirely. The Cougars have the same record as Indiana, which sits at number four. Indiana has survived more close games, but their only loss came to the top-ranked Ohio State. The committee's stance suggests that BYU cannot afford another defeat if they wish to remain in contention for a playoff berth this season.

Postseason Opportunities and Miami Scenario

If BYU avoids elimination, they face #8 UCLA in the first round of the College Football Playoff. UCLA is undefeated but lacks a signature win and is missing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. A victory would set up a quarterfinal matchup against #1 Miami. Miami possesses the best offense in college football, but their defense is considered vulnerable. BYU has the talent to compete in a high-scoring game, especially if running back LJ Martin returns from injury.

Historical Context for BYU Selection

This marks the fifth time in seven seasons that BYU has been ranked in the CFP rankings. In every season except 2021, the committee has viewed BYU unfavorably. Fans remain disappointed rather than surprised by these outcomes. The upcoming match against Utah is the most significant game in the rivalry history. A win here could propel BYU into the top three of next week's rankings, providing a massive opportunity to recover from the initial disappointment of the Tuesday night announcement.