Bear Bachmeier threw for 173 yards, ran for two touchdowns and hit Jojo Phillips for the winning two-point conversion in the third overtime as No. 12 BYU beat Kansas 31-29. The Cougars improved to 9-2 and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

No. 12 BYU overcame a resilient Kansas defense to secure a dramatic 31-29 victory in triple overtime, preserving its College Football Playoff aspirations on Saturday. The win at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence keeps the Cougars at 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12 conference standings. This victory also elevated the team to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, maintaining pressure on the committee as the regular season winds down.

Bear Bachmeier emerged as the hero for the Cougars, throwing for 173 yards and rushing for two touchdowns. The defining moment arrived in the third overtime when Bachmeier connected with Jojo Phillips in the back of the end zone for the game-winning two-point conversion. This decisive play allowed BYU to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks from the previous year, ending a four-game winless streak against the team.

Also read BYU beats Kansas 31-29 in 3 OTs to stay alive in College Football Playoff race

Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall put up a heroic performance, completing passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns while adding 90 rushing yards and another score. Despite his individual success, Marshall could not find an open receiver in the critical third overtime period. His inability to convert in the final moments gave BYU the possession they needed to seal the win and avoid a catastrophic upset in a tight conference race.

LJ Martin provided a crucial spark for the Cougars, rushing for 127 yards and scoring a touchdown during the second overtime. The running back was a focal point of the offense, helping to sustain drives when the passing game was stifled. His performance complemented Bachmeier perfectly, ensuring that BYU could answer every Kansas score with immediate offensive fire.

The game was a defensive battle early on, with Kansas limiting the dual-threat Bachmeier to just 68 yards of total offense in the first half. The Jayhawks plugged running lanes effectively, forcing Bachmeier to fumble the ball before halftime. This turnover led to a short field goal that gave Kansas a slim 6-3 lead at the break, setting the stage for a tense second half.

BYU began to pull away in the third quarter, capitalizing on two interceptions thrown by Marshall to take a 9-6 lead. Bachmeier then led a methodical drive, converting a crucial fourth down by scrambling to find Jojo Phillips for a first down. Three plays later, the 230-pound quarterback rumbled into the end zone to extend the lead to 16-6, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

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However, Kansas refused to fold, rallying with 10 straight points to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Marshall threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cam Pickett on fourth down with just four minutes remaining. The tie forced the game into overtime, with BYU failing to convert a potential game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.

The overtime periods were a showcase of resilience from both sides. Kansas struck first in the extra period, with Marshall taking off for a first down before scoring from 10 yards out. BYU responded quickly in the first overtime, with Bachmeier plunging in from a yard out to tie the score at 23-23.

In the second overtime, the momentum shifted back and forth. BYU drove down the field but saw Bachmeier's two-point conversion attempt fall incomplete due to tight coverage. Kansas answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marshall to Nahzae Cox, but their own two-point conversion failed, keeping the game tied at 29-29.

The third overtime proved to be the ultimate test of endurance and strategy. Both teams failed to score in the second period, leading to a single possession each in the final extra session. Kansas went first, but Marshall was pressured by BYU safety Faletau Satuala and lost the ball before the play could result in a score.

With the ball at the goal line, BYU had one chance to win. Bachmeier found Phillips in the end zone for the two-point conversion, sealing the 31-29 victory. The Cougars knew they faced a tough opponent, especially after Kansas routed West Virginia 37-14 the previous week, but they managed to hold on in a thriller.

The victory provides a significant boost to BYU's College Football Playoff resume. Head coach Kalani Sitake has emphasized the importance of the honor code and team culture, which have served the program well in the modern NIL era. The team's ability to close out a close game against a dangerous Kansas squad demonstrates the maturity of this roster.

BYU now turns its attention to finishing the regular season on a high note. The Cougars will host Cincinnati at home next Saturday in a crucial matchup. A win against the Bearcats would significantly strengthen their case for a playoff berth, potentially securing an automatic bid or a strong at-large consideration.

The rivalry with Kansas has been competitive, with this win marking the first time BYU has bested the Jayhawks in four attempts. The loss leaves Kansas at 4-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big 12, while BYU improves to 9-2. The Jayhawks had hoped to spoil BYU's perfect season aspirations, but the Cougars navigated the chaos to stay alive in the national conversation.

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Looking ahead, the focus for BYU is on maintaining this momentum. The defense needs to replicate the pressure that disrupted Marshall in the final overtime. The offense must continue to balance the run and pass effectively, as seen in the contributions of both Bachmeier and Martin. The upcoming game against Cincinnati will be a proving ground for their playoff credentials.

The emotional toll of a triple-overtime game will be a factor for the Cougars. Players and coaches must manage fatigue and maintain focus for the final regular-season contest. The experience of winning such a hard-fought battle may serve as a confidence builder as they prepare for potential postseason play.

BYU's resilience in this game highlights the depth of talent and coaching under Sitake. The team's ability to respond to adversity, particularly in the final minutes of regulation and overtime, sets them apart from other contenders. These are the moments that define championship-caliber teams.

As the regular season concludes, the College Football Playoff committee will closely monitor BYU's final performances. A strong showing against Cincinnati could be the final piece needed to secure a spot in the playoff field. The Cougars have earned the right to compete, and they will look to capitalize on the momentum from this victory.

The atmosphere at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium was electric, reflecting the high stakes of the Big 12 race. Fans witnessed a classic struggle between two determined squads. The outcome serves as a testament to the competitive nature of college football in the modern era.

BYU's path to the playoffs is not yet guaranteed, but this win keeps the dream alive. The team must execute flawlessly in its final game to maximize its chances. The preparation and mental toughness shown in Lawrence will be essential for the challenges that lie ahead in the postseason if they qualify.

The Cougars will return to Provo, Utah, with a renewed sense of purpose. The victory over Kansas is a significant milestone in their season. It proves that they can win close games against tough opponents, a trait necessary for deep playoff runs.

As the clock winds down on the regular season, all eyes will be on BYU. The team has positioned itself well for a potential playoff berth. The final week will determine whether their efforts culminate in a coveted spot in the postseason tournament. The Cougars are ready for the challenge.