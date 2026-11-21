No. 10 BYU survived Kansas 31-29 in triple overtime when Bear Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips on the game-winning two-point conversion. The Cougars must beat Cincinnati at home next week to strengthen their College Football Playoff case.

No. 10 BYU kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive Saturday with a 31-29 triple-overtime win over Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Bear Bachmeier threw for 173 yards, ran for two touchdowns and connected with Jojo Phillips on the game-winning two-point conversion in the third overtime. Kansas entered the game 3-0 all-time against BYU, but the Cougars snapped that streak in a closer-than-expected finish. BYU improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12, while Kansas fell to 4-7 and 2-6 in conference play. The Jayhawks are now 4-6.

Also read BYU Beats Kansas in Triple Overtime to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

BYU Playoff Hopes Remain Alive

BYU's playoff path remains alive, and the Cougars will need to beat Cincinnati at home next week to strengthen their case. A loss to Kansas would have virtually eliminated BYU from playoff contention, dropping its odds as low as 7 percent according to ESPN's playoff predictor. The win moves the Cougars closer, with their odds of making their first CFP now as high as 85 percent if they win next week's regular-season home finale against Cincinnati.

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LJ Martin ran for 127 yards on 25 carries for BYU, including an 11-yard touchdown run in the second overtime period. Isaiah Marshall completed 20 of 28 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Kansas, and ran for 90 yards and a score. The Jayhawks converted just 1 of 7 third downs in the first half but totaled 169 yards.

Seven of those came on Yasin Willis' fourth-and-1 conversion, which helped set up Martin Connington's second field goal, a 24-yarder that gave Kansas a 6-3 halftime lead. Raider Damuni picked off Marshall on the first play of the second half with a toe-tapping grab, but Bachmeier misfired on back-to-back pass attempts before BYU kicker Matthias Dunn nailed his third field goal of the day to give BYU its first lead, 9-6, with 8:32 left in the third quarter.

Tausili Akana added another interception on Marshall's third pass attempt of the third quarter as BYU's defense began to take control. Moments later, Bachmeier found Jojo Phillips for 17 yards on fourth-and-6 before calling his own number for a 7-yard off-tackle run for a touchdown to cap a 13-0 third-quarter spurt. Kansas wasn't done.

After a 26-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter pulled the Jayhawks back within a possession, Lennie Brown III recovered a fumble off Legend Glasker to breathe new life into the home team. Ten plays later, Marshall floated a 24-yard touchdown pass to Cam Pickett on fourth-and-8, and the Jayhawks tied the game on Connington's PAT with 4:03 remaining. For a moment, it looked like the Cougars were going to come away with the win without requiring overtime.

Missed Field Goal Forces Overtime

Kansas tied the game at 16-16 with a touchdown with just over four minutes left, but Bachmeier led the Cougars into field goal range, leaving Dunn a 37-yard field goal attempt with time expiring. However, instead of walking Kansas off in regulation, Dunn yanked the field goal attempt wide left as time expired, forcing overtime. Dunn had already made a career-long 52-yarder in the first quarter, but the senior kicker from Wasatch High hooked his attempt left.

BYU did what it does best in regulation. Four straight runs, including a 25-yard rush by Martin to get the tailback over the century mark for the second time in his senior season, put BYU well within field-goal range. The Jayhawks got the ball first in overtime and Marshall took the game over with his legs. On third-and-10, Marshall scrambled for 12 yards to keep the drive alive.

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BYU forced another third down, but Marshall again escaped the pocket and scored a touchdown, putting Kansas up 23-16 after the extra point. It took BYU just three plays to respond, as a 23-yard pass from Bachmeier to wide receiver Kyler Kasper set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Bachmeier. After Dunn's extra point, the game was tied at 23-23. BYU got the ball first in the second overtime and scored in just four plays.

Martin converted from 11 yards out, but in the second overtime, both teams must go for two if they score. Bachmeier's pass on the two-point conversion fell incomplete, meaning Kansas could win the game if it scored and converted on the two-point conversion. BYU's defense was on the brink of closing the game out, as it forced a fourth-and-5 on Kansas' opening series.

However, Marshall threw up a prayer to the end zone as he was being pressured, and wide receiver Nahzae Cox went up and hauled it in for a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game 29-29. Kansas squandered its opportunity to pull off the upset when Marshall was pressured in the pocket and threw the pass over the end zone. Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall fumbled the ball under pressure from BYU safety Faletau Satuala during overtime.

In the third overtime, only two-point conversions can be attempted, and the Jayhawks went first. Marshall again found himself under pressure and was stripped of the ball in the pocket. BYU, afforded an opportunity to walk off Kansas for a second time, capitalized in triple overtime. Bachmeier found Jojo Phillips in the end zone for the two-point conversion, sealing the win and keeping the Cougars' College Football Playoff dreams alive.

Next Week Cincinnati Game Decides Fate

BYU great Steve Young recently told OutKick that the honor code and culture built by head coach Kalani Sitake have been strengths for the university in the NIL era. BYU will have to beat Cincinnati at home next week to strengthen its case to be in the tournament.