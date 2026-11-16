BYU Cougars Defeat Baylor 28-7 To End Klanderman's Streak

BYU defeats Baylor 21-7 to end interim head coach Joe Klanderman's winning streak. DJ Lagway throws for 159 yards while Baylor's defense fails to stop Bear Bachmeier's rushing attack in Provo.

No. 10 BYU Cougars defeated the Baylor Bears 28-7 on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, marking the end of interim head coach Joe Klanderman's two-game winning streak. The decisive loss dropped Baylor to a 6-4 overall record and 4-3 in Big 12 conference play with just two regular-season contests remaining. The Cougars built an insurmountable 21-0 halftime lead, showcasing a dominant offensive performance that Baylor simply could not match.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier dominated the first half by rushing for three touchdowns, establishing a massive 21-0 halftime lead that proved insurmountable for the Bears. Bachmeier finished the contest with 54 rushing yards, contributing to a team total of 189 rushing yards on 47 attempts. This defensive struggle continued a troubling trend for Baylor, which has now allowed 405 rushing yards over its last two games, following a 216-yard performance against Iowa State the previous week.

Also read Injury Report: Baylor QB Quinn Murphy Out Against No. 10 BYU

The Cougars controlled the tempo and field position through multiple long drives. BYU orchestrated scoring drives of 86 yards and 96 yards in the first half, with the latter taking more than nine minutes off the clock. By maintaining possession for more than 37 minutes, the Cougars kept Baylor's offense sidelined and prevented any momentum shifts during the early stages of the contest.

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway faced significant challenges in moving the ball through the air, completing 21 of 37 passes for 159 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Lagway averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt, a sharp decline from the seven touchdowns he threw in recent victories over UCF and Iowa State. Nearly twenty percent of his passing output came from a single 31-yard reception by Porter in the fourth quarter, highlighting the lack of sustained offensive production.

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The junior wide receiver Porter led Baylor in receiving with five catches for 50 yards. His most critical play occurred early in the fourth quarter when he made an impressive one-handed catch for 31 yards, advancing the ball to the BYU 7-yard line. This reception set up the Bears' only touchdown, a three-yard connection with Matthew Klopfenstein that cut the deficit to 21-7 with 11:18 remaining in the game.

Baylor's special teams unit committed costly errors that effectively ended any comeback hopes. Cannon DeVries returned a punt 44 yards to the Baylor 26-yard line in the fourth quarter after the score was 21-7. Three plays later, Bachmeier found Jojo Phillips for a 23-yard touchdown, restoring BYU's three-score margin and quashing the Bears' rally.

The punt coverage unit allowed BYU to gain 61 yards on just three returns, averaging 20.3 yards per return. Despite Palmer Williams averaging 48.2 yards on six punts, including three of at least 50 yards, the coverage team failed to contain the returners. A punt from the Baylor 6-yard line resulted in a short field for the Cougars, cementing their control over the game's outcome.

Baylor's offensive line struggled to create running lanes, limiting the team to just 79 yards on 23 attempts. The running backs combined for only 37 yards on 12 carries, making Lagway the team's leading rusher with 42 yards on 11 attempts. The Cougars sacked Lagway three times, including twice on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, forcing a punt that ended a promising drive.

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Although Baylor's defense improved considerably after halftime, holding BYU scoreless in the third quarter, the early deficit proved too large to overcome. The Bears managed only 23 passing yards in the first half and failed to generate big plays downfield, with Lagway completing only two passes of at least 15 yards, both occurring in the fourth quarter. The loss leaves Baylor with two regular-season games left to salvage their conference standings.