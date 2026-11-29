BYU and Indiana moved back into the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25, Wake Forest earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 7 and Alabama dropped to No. 13 following its loss to Auburn.

BYU and Indiana moved back into the top 10 of The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday, Wake Forest earned its highest ranking in program history at No. 7 and Alabama plunged seven spots to No. 13 following its loss to Auburn.

Washington and Auburn were rewarded for pulling the upsets of the week as double-digit road underdogs on Saturday. The Huskies re-entered the poll at No. 19 after taking down Oregon and the Tigers made their season debut at No. 25 after adding Alabama to a pelt collection that also includes top-ranked Georgia. The top five remained the same.

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No. 1 Georgia received 58 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel and No. 2 Utah got the other 12 as the only unbeaten team. No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Miami also posted lopsided wins and held their spots along with No. 5 Texas, which used a workmanlike effort to defeat Texas A&M. Alabama's third loss of the season dropped the Crimson Tide out of the top 10 for the first time since mid-October and allowed Tennessee, Wake Forest and Texas Tech to each move up one spot.