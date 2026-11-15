Bystanders pull crash victim from burning car in Bellingham

Bystanders rescue trapped occupant from burning vehicle in Bellingham.

Bystanders rescued a trapped occupant from a burning vehicle in Bellingham Friday. Bystanders helped free a trapped occupant from a burning vehicle after a crash near 32nd Street and Old Fairhaven Parkway, fire crews said.

Before crews arrived, several bystanders worked together to remove the occupant and carry them to a safe distance. Ocean Shores crews race to reinforce shoreline ahead of another round of hazardous weather Another round of heavy rain and large waves is expected to hit Ocean Shores this weekend, just days after recent storms caused significant erosion along the shoreline.

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Community support and months of specialized care have helped eight black bear cubs return to the wild after their stay at the PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Authorities are calling for witnesses to come forward after a major crash on northbound Interstate 5 near South 200 Street killed one person and injured several others Thursday. The University of Washington football team currently cannot fly to Michigan for Saturday’s game after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, halting all flights.