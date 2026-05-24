Bystander Shot Near White House After Secret Service Fires on Suspect

A non-life-threatening gunshot wound was sustained by a bystander on Saturday evening near the White House. The suspect, 21-year-old Nasire Best, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot by Secret Service officers. Few details have been released about the incident, which occurred when the suspect started firing towards a security checkpoint. The bystander was taken into custody for further questioning.

A bystander was shot on Saturday evening near the White House and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities have released few details about the incident, which occurred when the suspect, 21-year-old Nasire Best , started firing towards a security checkpoint after being returned fire by Secret Service officers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the bystander was taken into custody for further questioning. The Secret Service has not commented on whether the suspect's previous interactions with law enforcement near the White House may have contributed to the shooting. It is unclear whether the suspect's motives are related to the recent White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where attendees were armed with guns and knives, or other possible reasons





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White House Secret Service Shooting Bystander Suspect Nasire Best

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