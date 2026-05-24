Bystander seriously injured in shooting near White House reserved for classified information

A U.S. Secret Service police officer has placed crime scene tape after a copper jacket of a bullet was found near the scene of a shooting close to the White House in Washington on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The Secret Service said the bystander, who has not been identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities have released few additional details about the early Saturday evening shooting, which occurred when the suspect started shooting towards a White House security checkpoint and was returned fire by Secret Service officers. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Best had a previous run-in with law enforcement near the White House, according to District of Columbia court records. He was arrested last July for attempting to enter White House grounds near a different checkpoint. He failed to heed officers’ commands to stop, claimed to be Jesus Christ and said he wanted to be arrested. A woman who identified herself as Best’s mother told The Washington Post that she learned about the shooting on social media and was in disbelief.

She said her son “was never violent, regardless of what people are posting. ” Trump used the shooting to promote a proposed megaballroom on the site of the White House’s former East Wing, saying the shooting “goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C.

” Trump is asking Congress for $1 billion for security additions for the White House campus, including the ballroom. Best had a possible obsession with the Country’s most cherished structure according to Trump in a tweet, he is not the only one with ideas about improving that. White House security has been the topic of discussion for some time now, with increasing questions regarding how to improve the safety and security measures in place





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Nasire Best White House Secret Service Shooting Trump Ballroom Security Additions

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