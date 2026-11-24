Byrrgis officially launches its non-custodial crypto trading platform, featuring Robinhood Chain support, cross-chain swaps, and direct card payments.

Byrrgis has officially announced the full public launch of its non-custodial cryptocurrency trading platform, marking a significant expansion in its infrastructure and service capabilities. This major release introduces critical support for Robinhood Chain alongside existing networks such as Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. The update also brings advanced features including cross-chain swaps, real-time token ratings via the Scout Score system, and expanded portfolio management tools. These enhancements are designed to provide users with a unified interface for trading digital assets while maintaining strict self-custody of their funds.

Core Non-Custodial Infrastructure and Security

Byrrgis CEO Siraaj Ahmed emphasized that the platform is built on the principle that security and control over funds should not compromise the simplicity of the trading experience. The platform operates on a non-custodial model, which stands in direct contrast to conventional centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. On traditional custodial platforms, customers typically deposit their assets into wallets controlled by the exchange, which then manages custody and processes transactions on their behalf. This structure exposes users to risks associated with centralized storage, including potential security breaches, operational disruptions, and arbitrary withdrawal restrictions.

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In contrast, Byrrgis allows customers to connect their own external wallets and authorize transactions directly. Users retain full control of their private keys, and each transaction requires their explicit signature before execution. This approach eliminates the need to transfer custody of funds to Byrrgis while still providing access to sophisticated trading and cross-chain functionality. However, the company notes that self-custody does not eliminate all risks, as users remain responsible for managing vulnerabilities in smart contracts, compromised wallets, or human errors involving blockchain transactions.

Robinhood Chain Integration and Universal Gas

A central feature of this launch is the integration with Robinhood Chain, which extends the platform's coverage to support token exchanges across Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Chain. Byrrgis enables users to exchange supported tokens across these different networks through a single transaction signature. The system automatically handles the underlying routing process, which significantly reduces the need for users to manually bridge assets or interact with multiple external platforms. This streamlined process aims to simplify cross-chain transactions while preserving the non-custodial nature of the platform.

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Additionally, the integration includes Universal Gas, a feature designed to remove the requirement for users to maintain separate balances of native network tokens such as ETH, SOL, or BNB to pay transaction fees. This development allows for smoother cross-chain operations by abstracting the complexity of gas fee management. The platform also features a redesigned login and wallet connection process intended to make onboarding more straightforward for new users. Users can now purchase cryptocurrencies directly through the platform using payment cards, marking the introduction of a new fiat onramp.

Scout Score Token Ratings and Portfolio Tools

The platform incorporates Scout Score, a token evaluation system designed to help users examine digital assets before making trading decisions. Each supported cryptocurrency receives a rating between 0 and 100, calculated using indicators that cover on-chain risks, market momentum, and tradability. These scores are updated dynamically as market conditions and underlying data change. Scout Score is integrated with Byrrgis' token discovery tools, giving users a consolidated overview of supported assets across different blockchain networks.

Byrrgis positions Scout Score as an analytical resource rather than a forecasting mechanism. The company explicitly states that scores do not guarantee future performance and do not eliminate the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments. For portfolio management, the platform introduces a cloud bar that allows users to monitor and manage up to 30 cryptocurrencies simultaneously. Additional tools provide an aggregated overview of holdings across multiple blockchain networks, offering a comprehensive view of the user's digital asset allocation.

Future Updates and Mobile Application Roadmap

The swap infrastructure has been upgraded to improve transaction execution across supported networks, enhancing the overall trading experience. For Solana-based trades, the platform currently supports stop-loss and take-profit orders. Byrrgis has announced that support for these advanced order functions across EVM-compatible networks is planned for a future update. These enhancements are part of a broader strategy to provide robust trading tools within a non-custodial framework.

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Following the public launch, Byrrgis intends to expand its product offering with mobile applications and additional community-oriented features. Native applications for iOS and Android have already been developed and are currently awaiting approval from the respective app stores. This roadmap indicates a continued commitment to improving accessibility and user experience across different devices, ensuring that traders can manage their assets efficiently whether they are on desktop or mobile platforms.