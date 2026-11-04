Byron Donalds Wins Florida Governor Race, Succeeding Ron DeSantis

Byron Donalds defeats David Jolly in Florida to become the next governor. He aims to continue Ron DeSantis's conservative policies and drive economic growth.

Florida Republican Byron Donalds has officially secured the position of the next governor of the Sunshine State after winning the general election against Democrat David Jolly. The victory, confirmed with over 95 percent of votes counted, marks the end of a highly competitive race that drew national attention. As of 9:10 p.m. Eastern, Donalds held a narrow lead of 1.3 percent, representing fewer than 102,000 votes over his opponent.

Donalds Takes Office After Tight Election

This electoral success serves as a direct continuation of the political momentum established by outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis. The result reinforces the significant gains Republicans have made in Florida since 2020. DeSantis had elevated the state to national prominence during the coronavirus era by championing personal freedom and opposing federal health directives led by Anthony Fauci. This approach attracted many Americans to relocate to what has been described as the Free State of Florida, prioritizing individual liberty over mandated restrictions.

Also read GOP Rep. Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black leader

Jolly Defends Past Pandemic Decisions

David Jolly, the Democratic candidate, faced scrutiny for his actions during the pandemic, having moved to Pennsylvania due to safety concerns. While in Pennsylvania, Jolly criticized Florida's approach and expressed support for mask and vaccine mandates for children. He argued that regulations were necessary and that government medical establishments were better equipped than parents to make health decisions for minors. His campaign highlighted the differences between Florida's deregulation strategy and the strict controls implemented in Pennsylvania.

Economic Growth Drives Republican Support

Florida's economy demonstrated robust performance during the period when Donalds and Jolly contested the state's leadership direction. Between 2019 and 2025, inflation-adjusted GDP per resident in Florida grew by 16.9 percent, compared to just 5.5 percent in Pennsylvania. The state also recovered payroll jobs significantly faster than its northeastern counterpart. This economic resilience attracted thousands of new residents, leading to a historic shift in voter registration. For the first time in November 2021, registered Republicans outnumbered Democrats in the state, a trend that has continued to expand.

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Donalds Outlines Future Policy Goals

Following his victory, Byron Donalds outlined his vision for the state, emphasizing the continuation and expansion of the policies implemented by Ron DeSantis. In a previous interview, Donalds stated that his governorship would focus on improving transportation infrastructure to facilitate movement within cities and to the state. He also prioritized reducing insurance costs for residents. Donalds expressed confidence that Florida has the potential to become the financial capital of the world within the next decade, citing the state's business-friendly environment and economic stability.

RNC Endorses New Leadership

The Republican National Committee welcomed the result, with spokeswoman Emma Hall issuing a statement of support. Hall praised the state for being the best place to live, work, and raise a family due to conservative leadership. She stated that Donalds would continue to deliver historic wins for families, workers, seniors, veterans, and small businesses. The endorsement highlights the party's commitment to maintaining Florida as a stronghold for conservative governance and economic opportunity in the coming years.