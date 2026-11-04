Byron Donalds Wins Florida Governor Race in Tight Contest

Republican Byron Donalds defeats Democrat David Jolly by a narrow margin to become Florida's next governor, succeeding Ron DeSantis in a pivotal election.

Republican Byron Donalds secured the position of Governor of Florida on Tuesday evening following a highly competitive election against Democrat David Jolly. The victory allows Donalds to replace the term-limited incumbent, Ron DeSantis, who has guided the state for several years. Donalds opened his acceptance speech by thanking Jesus Christ before addressing the crowd and acknowledging the close nature of the race.

Narrow Victory Margin Details

With more than ninety-five percent of the votes counted, Donalds held a lead over Jolly of just one point three percentage points. This slim difference translated to fewer than one hundred eight thousand votes separating the two candidates. The tight contest highlighted the intense political divide within the state as voters made their final decisions on Election Day.

Also read Byron Donalds elected Florida governor, defeats David Jolly

Policy Contrast With Opponent

Donalds ran on a platform that sharply contrasted with the messaging of his opponent, David Jolly. Jolly had previously stated he wished to apologize to the world for Florida culture wars. These conflicts involved protecting children from genital mutilation surgery and safeguarding citizens from criminal illegal aliens. Donalds embraced these conservative stances as central to his campaign strategy.

The Republican candidate emphasized his long-standing connection to the region during his victory address. He noted that his thirty years in Florida represented a story of redemption. He recalled meeting people along the way from his college days through young adulthood. This narrative served to ground his political identity in personal history and community ties.

Advertisement

Direct Message To President Trump

In a significant political signal, Donalds directed a message to President Trump during his speech. He told the former president that Floridians remain red, indicating strong support for the Republican party. This statement reinforced his alignment with national conservative leadership while asserting state-level independence.

Donalds also expressed gratitude for the leadership provided by Ron DeSantis. He promised to ensure that Florida remains the best state in America. His agenda includes making life more affordable for residents. He committed to keeping streets safe and investing in young people to help them attain the Florida Dream.

Broader Republican Success In State

The gubernatorial win was part of a larger successful night for Republicans in Florida. Senator Ashley Moody defeated Democratic Socialists of America candidate Angie Nixon in the senate race. This dual victory positioned Florida as one of the few bright spots for Republicans nationwide.

While Democrats swept the country by taking back both the House and Senate, Florida stood out as an exception. The results underscored the state's continued influence in national politics. Donalds vowed to fight day and night to keep Florida the envy of the nation. He pledged to lift the state to even greater heights under his administration.