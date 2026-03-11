Byron Donalds Wins Florida Governor Race, Becomes State's First Black Governor and First Black Republican Governor Nationwide

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida's gubernatorial race, becoming the state's first Black governor and the first Black Republican elected governor in U.S. history.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in Florida's closely watched governor's race, according to race calls by the Associated Press and the Fox News Decision Desk.

Donalds, 48, becomes Florida's first Black governor and the first Black Republican in the nation's history elected governor. Donalds, a three-term congressman from southwest Florida, will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in steering the nation's third most populous state. He won with the backing of President Donald Trump and a sizable campaign finance war chest.

Also read GOP Rep. Byron Donalds wins Florida governor’s race, becoming the state’s first Black leader

Trump Endorsement Boosts Donalds Campaign

Trump endorsed Donalds in February of last year, before the congressman even formally launched his campaign. Donalds declared his candidacy during an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Backed by Trump, he won nearly half the vote in Florida's August GOP gubernatorial primary, topping a crowded field that included Lt. Gov.

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Jay Collins, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, and business executive James Fishback.

"The people of Florida love the trajectory set by Governor DeSantis. We're going to maintain that trajectory, and we're going to build it and take Florida to a whole new level," Donalds told Fox News Digital earlier this year. He campaigned on affordability issues including inflation, housing and insurance, and promised to continue DeSantis' conservative policies in a state that has some 1.5 million more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Donalds Political Career and Background

Donalds spent most of his career in the finance, insurance and banking industries. He moved to Florida to attend college, served two terms in the Florida House after being elected in 2016, and then won a seat in Congress. A one-time Democrat, he became a Republican in 2010 amid the Tea Party movement. Donalds made headlines in late September when some references to Trump, whose approval ratings have continued to decline, were scrubbed from his campaign website.

Polls taken earlier this year showed Trump was less popular in Florida than DeSantis, and in September Donalds appeared to distance himself from Trump by taking prominent displays of Trump's name off his campaign website. Jolly campaigned on a believe in better slogan, zeroing in on affordability issues such as housing, inflation and gas prices and the boom in AI data centers. A Florida native who served as a top advisor to then-Rep.

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Bill Young, Jolly also worked as a lawyer and a lobbyist before winning a special congressional election in March of 2014. He won a full two-year term later that year before losing re-election in 2016. After leaving office, Jolly became a vocal Trump critic and a cable news political commentator. He left the GOP in 2018 and became a Democrat last year before launching his gubernatorial campaign.

Heated Campaign Rhetoric Between Candidates

During their showdown, Donalds showcased anti-socialism messaging, repeatedly claiming Jolly embraced radical socialism. Firing back, Jolly told Fox News two weeks ago, "Byron Donalds is a liar. I've condemned socialism in the DSA hundreds of times, and he knows that.

" The race unfolded against a national backdrop of Republicans growing unhappy with Trump over gas prices and the war with Iran. Florida was once the largest of the general election battlegrounds, but the state has shifted to the right over the past decade. DeSantis won his 2022 re-election by nearly 20 points and Trump carried the state.