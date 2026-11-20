Donalds says that he plans to keep his focus on running the state of Florida.

Byron Donalds, Republican congressman and incoming Florida governor, said that 2028 hopefuls will need to redefine their own coalitions and not recreate the previous administrations.

“To be blunt: What I’ve observed in politics, it’s very hard for somebody to try to recreate the previous person’s coalition,” Donalds told Politico at the National Governors Association’s New Governors Leadership Forum in part on Thursday. Donalds made history as Florida's first Black governor to be elected to office. President Donald Trump threw his support behind Donalds as did Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the primary.

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Following devastating midterm election losses for Republicans, which resulted in losing both House and Senate majority, speculation has swirled surrounding who will be the successor to MAGA after Trump is out of office. DeSantis' post-midterm media rounds have sparked intrigue into whether he is considering another bid for the White House. He was asked about a potential 2028 run by CNN's Jake Tapper after Election Day and said in part that he has not "planned anything.

" Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Glenn Youngkin, former Republican governor of Virginia, and many more have all been asked about their intentions for running in 2028 on the Republican side. Similarly, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris and many more have also been asked about their political futures on the Democratic side.

What To Know During his conversation with Politico's Adam Wren, Donalds said that “Whoever the next person is going to be, they’re going to have to — in some respects — redefine and reshape the electorate about what their supportive coalition is.

“ "I think trying to go back into trying to recreate what somebody else’s success was, I think is foolhardy,” he added. Donalds was asked by Politico if his comments were aimed at Vance, and he responded in part that it is "just the reality of politics,” and running on someone else's coalition "rarely works.

" “I would advise anybody who’s thinking about taking the next step: You got to define yourself,” Donalds also told the outlet on Thursday. “You have to be yourself. You can’t be a facsimile or a carbon copy or shades of gray of somebody else. ” Following the midterm losses, Trump administration officials speculated on why the results unfolded in such a bruising manner.

Vance said that after speaking with a pollster, four areas jumped out, including ending the war with Iran, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing America's relationship with Israel. Trump was asked if he had spoken with Vance about 2028 after the midterms and said in part earlier this month, "We'll see what happens. ... You don't know who's talking about running.

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... Maybe he won't run, I don't know who's gonna run.

" Last month, Vance said he thought the president would endorse him should he launch an official 2028 campaign but added they had not discussed it. Donalds also shot down any potential 2028 run for himself saying to Politico that he is "absolutely" shutting the door on it, adding "it is not happening.

" “I take this job very seriously,” he later added. “I am not looking at another one. ” Craig Agranoff, political professor at Florida Atlantic University, told Newsweek on Thursday, "Donalds is saying the obvious out loud. Coalitions are personal.

Trump’s is built around him. Obama’s was built around him. Trying to photocopy either one usually fails. The next Republican nominee will have to assemble something that fits their own strengths and the electorate of 2028, not 2024.

That is basic politics, not a break with Trump.

"His quick no on running himself is also practical. He just won Florida. He has a full term ahead, a legislature to manage, and a record to build. Jumping into a national primary before he has governed would look premature to most voters and donors," Agranoff added.

"It keeps the focus on the job he just got and leaves the 2028 field open for others who are already positioning. It is the kind of clear answer that avoids speculation without creating new problems.

" What Prediction Markets Show On prediction market Kalshi Thursday night, Vance has a 33 percent chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination. Rubio has 22 percent and DeSantis has 16 percent. On Polymarket, Vance has 33 percent Thursday night, Rubio has 21 percent, DeSantis has 15 percent and other potential candidates, including Cruz, Youngkin and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, all have single digits. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story.

Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsByron Donalds, Republican congressman and incoming Florida governor, said that 2028 hopefuls will need to redefine their own coalitions and not recreate the previous administrations.

“To be blunt: What I’ve observed in politics, it’s very hard for somebody to try to recreate the previous person’s coalition,”Donalds made history as Florida's first Black governor to be elected to office. President Donald Trump threw his support behind Donalds as did Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the primary.

Following devastating midterm election losses for Republicans, which resulted in losing both House and Senate majority, speculation has swirled surrounding who will be the successor to MAGA after Trump is out of office. DeSantis' post-midterm media rounds have sparked intrigue into whether he is considering another bid for the White House.

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He was asked about a potentialVice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Glenn Youngkin, former Republican governor of Virginia, and many more have all been asked about their intentions for running in 2028 on the Republican side. Similarly, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris and many more have also been asked about their political futures on the Democratic side.

During his conversation with Politico's Adam Wren, Donalds said that “Whoever the next person is going to be, they’re going to have to — in some respects — redefine and reshape the electorate about what their supportive coalition is.

“ "I think trying to go back into trying to recreate what somebody else’s success was, I think is foolhardy,” he added. Donalds was asked by Politico if his comments were aimed at Vance, and he responded in part that it is"just the reality of politics,” and running on someone else's coalition"rarely works.

" “I would advise anybody who’s thinking about taking the next step: You got to define yourself,” Donalds also told the outlet on Thursday. “You have to be yourself. You can’t be a facsimile or a carbon copy or shades of gray of somebody else. ” Following the midterm losses, Trump administration officials speculated on why the results unfolded in such a bruising manner.

Vance said that after speaking with a pollster, four areas jumped out, including ending the war with Iran, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first and changing America's relationship with Israel. Trump was asked if he had spoken with Vance about 2028 after the midterms and said in part earlier this month,"We'll see what happens. ... You don't know who's talking about running.

... Maybe he won't run, I don't know who's gonna run.

" Last month, Vance said he thought the president would endorse him should he launch an official 2028 campaign but added they had not discussed it. Donalds also shot down any potential 2028 run for himself saying to Politico that he is"absolutely" shutting the door on it, adding"it is not happening.

"on Thursday,"Donalds is saying the obvious out loud. Coalitions are personal. Trump’s is built around him. Obama’s was built around him.

Trying to photocopy either one usually fails. The next Republican nominee will have to assemble something that fits their own strengths and the electorate of 2028, not 2024. That is basic politics, not a break with Trump.

"His quick no on running himself is also practical. He just won Florida. He has a full term ahead, a legislature to manage, and a record to build. Jumping into a national primary before he has governed would look premature to most voters and donors," Agranoff added.

"It keeps the focus on the job he just got and leaves the 2028 field open for others who are already positioning. It is the kind of clear answer that avoids speculation without creating new problems.

"Thursday night, Vance has a 33 percent chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination. Rubio has 22 percent and DeSantis has 16 percent. Vance has 33 percent Thursday night, Rubio has 21 percent, DeSantis has 15 percent and other potential candidates, including Cruz, Youngkin and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, all have single digits.