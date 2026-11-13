Byron Donalds Rejects Execution Moratorium Amid Death Penalty Debate

Incoming Florida Governor Byron Donalds maintains support for capital punishment despite pleas from exonerees. The state plans its twentieth execution in November.

Incoming Florida Governor Byron Donalds has firmly declined calls to halt upcoming state executions, rejecting a request from three former death row inmates for a review of capital punishment cases. The incoming governor, who assumes office after a close election victory, emphasized that he supports the death penalty and intends to ensure violent offenders face the full consequences of the law. This stance comes as Florida continues to lead the nation in the number of executions conducted in the current year.

Exonerees Request Individual Case Reviews

On Thursday, Seth Penalver, Herman Lindsey, and Joaquín José Martínez appeared at a press conference in Tallahassee to urge Donalds to reconsider his approach. The three men, all of whom were previously exonerated or acquitted of the crimes for which they were sentenced to death, sought a roundtable discussion with the future governor. They asked that he review each case individually rather than maintaining the status quo of rapid executions. Herman Lindsey, currently the Executive Director of Witness to Innocence, told Donalds that he did not view him as a barbaric person but hoped he would re-evaluate the system to make valid decisions. Joaquín José Martínez, who was acquitted in 2001 and now resides in Spain, argued that the current justice system is failing and must evolve.

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Florida Leads Nation in Execution Volume

Florida's Department of Corrections reports that the state has conducted 19 executions so far this year, leading the country in this metric. The pressure on incoming leadership follows recent actions by outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the death warrant for Thomas Overton. Overton, convicted in 1992 for the murder of a couple and their unborn child in the Florida Keys, is scheduled to be executed on November 19, 2026. This upcoming execution would mark the twentieth in the state, representing the highest number of executions Florida has performed in fifty years. The speed at which these warrants have been signed has drawn significant attention from legal experts and advocacy groups.

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Political Implications and Stakeholder Positions

Craig Agranoff, a political professor at Florida Atlantic University, noted that while a pause is legally possible given the governor's authority, a formal moratorium would be politically difficult for Donalds. DeSantis signed a record number of warrants in the last two years, and Donalds ran on a platform of continuity, winning by holding the Republican base. Agranoff suggested that a full differentiation on capital punishment is unlikely, as the voters who elected Donalds expect consistency. Donalds himself stated earlier this year that Florida would not follow the path of California, where Governor Gavin Newsom commuted every death sentence to life imprisonment without parole. Donalds insisted that chaos would not run the streets in his administration and that criminals would face swift justice.

Further Calls for Moratorium and Official Response

The appeals from exonerees were organized by Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and Witness to Innocence. They were joined by Reverend Jeff Hood, an Arkansas pastor who had previously written to Donalds asking for a six-month moratorium. Hood argued that no legislature or voter commission authorized the current pace of executions, which he attributed to unilateral executive action. When asked about the possibility of a pause, a spokesperson for Donalds reiterated that he is a staunch supporter of the death penalty and will govern accordingly. The campaign did not provide additional commentary beyond this confirmation of his existing policy stance, leaving the scheduled executions for Thomas Overton and potential future cases to proceed under the established legal framework.