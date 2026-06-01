Byron Donalds Breaks with Trump on AI Regulation, Advocates for State-Led Approach

Florida Representative Byron Donalds, a rising Republican stAr backed by Donald Trump, diverges from the president on AI policy, arguing that states-not the federal government-should lead in regulating artificial intelligence. Donalds cites Florida's common-sense regulatory model and criticizes potential overreach by states like California, while Trump fears state-level rules could hamper innovation and benefit China.

Representative Byron Donalds has secured a top position in Republican polling, bolstered by an early endorsement from President Donald Trump . While Donalds has generally been cautious not to diverge from Trump on major issues, he has publicly broken ranks on AI policy-a rare instance of Republican dissent. donalds characterized the difference as a 'slight disagreement,' noting that Trump favors a national regulatory approach, whereas he believes states should take the lead.

He expressed understanding for the president's goals but argued that passing comprehensive federal legislation is notoriously difficult, citing challenges in the Senate and referencing the stalled SAVE America Act. Donalds pointed to Florida as an example of a state capable of implementing sensible AI regulations, emphasizing regular-sense business standards and specific measures like minor protection, parental involvement, and safeguarding personal name, image, and likeness.

He also suggested that Trump's preference for federal control may stEm from concerns about California's regulatory tendencies and the perceived incompetence of leaders like New York Governor Kathy Hochul. In contrast, Trump opposes state-level AI rules, warning that a patchwork of state regulations could stifle innovation and advantage China, which is rapidly closing the AI gap with the United States. Trump's stance aligns with his Big Tech supporters, who maintain significant influence on AI and tech policy within the administration





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Byron Donalds Donald Trump AI Regulation State Vs Federal Republican Party Florida China Big Tech

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