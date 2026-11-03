BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme Crash Revealed Ahead of 500 km/h Record Attempt

BYD releases footage of the Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar crash during testing. The driver survived with no serious injuries as the manufacturer prepares for a new 500 km/h speed record attempt.

Chinese automaker BYD has officially released video footage showing the Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar sustaining significant damage during a high-speed test. The widely circulated clip depicts the multimillion-dollar vehicle striking a fence on a closed circuit and ricocheting across the track before coming to a rest in multiple pieces. Despite the violent nature of the impact, the driver was medically assessed and emerged without serious injuries.

Testing at Automotive Testing Papenburg Track

The incident occurred at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany during preparations for a world-record-setting drive last September. Although the crash represented a setback for the team, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme still achieved an official speed of 496.22 km/h. This figure establishes the vehicle as the fastest car in the world, although the record remains unofficial due to technical qualification rules.

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Unofficial Status and Technical Specifications

To qualify as a formal world record, automotive speeds must be averaged across two separate runs in opposite directions. This requirement could not be met at the banked Papenburg test track during the September attempt. The Yangwang U9 Xtreme utilizes an enhanced version of the technical architecture found in the U9 currently sold in China. Upgrades include a modified powertrain, battery, tyres, and suspension system to support extreme velocities.

High Price Point and Limited Production Run

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme was sold for $3.9 million at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, representing a significant investment for collectors. Production is strictly limited to only 30 units available globally, emphasizing the exclusive nature of this hypercar. The crash footage appears strategically timed to precede the next major performance milestone for the vehicle model.

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Future Plans for 500 km/h Barrier Attempt

BYD executive vice president Stella Li has identified Dubai as the intended location for the next world-record speed run. The company previously targeted a November deadline for this attempt but faced delays while searching for a suitable 15-km stretch of road. BYD is reportedly working with local officials to secure the necessary infrastructure for the high-velocity challenge.

Upcoming Milestone and Current Uncertainties

The manufacturer remains focused on cracking the 500 km/h barrier with the Yangwang U9 Xtreme in the near future. It has not yet been confirmed whether BYD will meet its previous November deadline for the run. The precise location and schedule for the official attempt remain under review as the company prepares for the next phase of testing and validation.