BYD Unveils Five-Minute 'Flash Charging' Stations in Major UK Rollout

BYD announces plans to install 300 ultra-fast 1.5 MW chargers in the UK by year-end, expanding to 600 by 2027, promising five-minute recharges comparable to petrol refuelling and marking a significant leap in EV infrastructure.

The era of lengthy waits at dreary service stations for electric vehicle recharging may be drawing to a close, as five-minute ultra-fast chargers are set to arrive in the UK.

BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, has announced ambitious plans to deploy 300 of its new 'flash charging' stations across the country by the end of this year, with that number expected to rise to 600 by 2027. These next-generation chargers, capable of delivering a staggering 1.5 megawatts of power, promise to recharge a compatible vehicle in roughly the same time it takes to fill a conventional petrol tank.

The rollout will see the chargers installed in multiple locations, including existing charging point operator sites, retail outlets, and dedicated showrooms for BYD's sub-brand, Denza. This move represents a monumental leap in charging technology, offering power output ten times greater than the 150 kW rapid chargers prevalent today, with enough energy to power approximately 5,000 homes simultaneously.

While any EV with a standard CCS connection can physically plug in, achieving the maximum charging speed requires BYD's proprietary software and its advanced Blade Battery 2.0 technology, features currently found only on the Denza Z9GT, a high-end model not yet available in the UK market. The announcement was made at an event held at BYD's London headquarters, underscoring the company's aggressive expansion strategy in a region where it already holds a seven percent market share, making it the UK's leading EV brand.

Executive Vice-President Stella Li framed the development as a game-changer, directly addressing the primary consumer pain point of charging duration. She compared the five-to-ten-minute refuelling stop for petrol cars to the new standard, highlighting that waiting 30 minutes or even an hour, especially in winter, is no longer acceptable. To support this infrastructure, BYD plans to invest nearly €2 billion across Europe, aiming to build 3,000 flash charging stations by 2027.

A significant engineering challenge lies in supplying these remote sites with immense electrical power. Instead of relying on immediate grid connections, which can take years to secure, BYD's solution involves installing large on-site battery storage systems. These batteries accumulate power during off-peak, cheaper hours and then discharge it rapidly during charging sessions, thereby reducing operational costs for drivers and alleviating strain on local energy networks.

The company targets a competitive cost of 50 pence per kilowatt-hour, undercutting most existing operators by around 30 pence. The current limitation is the lack of compatible vehicles; the fastest batteries in cars from Porsche, Hyundai, and Kia accept only 0.35 MW, a fraction of the potential.

However, the Denza Z9GT demonstrates the technology's capability, charging from 10% to 70% in five minutes and achieving a full 10% to 97% charge in nine minutes, with even sub-zero temperatures extending the time to just 12 minutes. This launch follows closely on the heels of a similar breakthrough from Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, which unveiled its 'Shenxing' batteries capable of charging from 10% to 98% in six minutes and 27 seconds, or from 10% to 80% in a mere three minutes and 44 seconds.

The concurrent advancements from both an EV manufacturer and a core battery supplier signal a rapid acceleration toward a future where electric vehicle charging times mirror the convenience of traditional fuelling, potentially removing a major psychological and practical barrier to mass EV adoption





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BYD Ultra-Fast Charging Electric Vehicles Flash Charger UK Infrastructure EV Adoption Denza Z9GT Blade Battery Charging Time

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix Unveils ‘Lupin’ Part 4 2026 Premiere Date and PosterNetflix Unveils ‘Lupin’ Part 4 Unveils 2026 Premiere Date and Poster

Read more »

Pentagon labels tech giant Alibaba and electric car maker BYD as aiding Chinese militaryThe Pentagon has added several prominent Chinese businesses to its list of Chinese military companies.

Read more »

Pentagon blacklists Alibaba and BYD from defense contractsThe list reflects a growing wariness in the U.S. of Beijing’s strategy of tapping the strength of non-state businesses for military purposes.

Read more »

Pentagon Adds BYD to Chinese Military Companies List, Barring Future Contracts Amid EV Market PushThe U.S. Department of Defense has classified BYD as a Chinese military company, citing affiliations with Chinese state entities and its role in military-civil fusion. This designation excludes BYD from Pentagon contracts as the automaker aggressively expands inTo North America with affordable EVs, challenging Tesla and raising national security alarms in Congress.

Read more »