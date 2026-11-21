A Dutch court has banned BYD from selling the Ti7 in the EU, ruling it infringed Jaguar Land Rover's design rights. The decision impacts JLR's legal strategy in the UK.

The European Union has prohibited the sale and production of the BYD Fangchengbao Ti7 following a ruling by a judge in The Hague that the vehicle infringed upon Jaguar Land Rover's intellectual property rights. This injunction applies across all 27 member states of the European Union, barring the import, production, offering for sale, sale, storage, and delivery of the Chinese electric SUV.

Dutch Court Rules Ti7 Infringes JLR Design Rights

The core details of the ruling center on the visual similarity between the BYD Fangchengbao Ti7 and the Jaguar Land Rover Defender, which remains the most popular model for the British automaker with global sales exceeding 100,000 units in 2025. The court decree explicitly stated that the characteristic and distinctive elements of the Defender design were reflected in the Ti7, constituting a violation of JLR's EU design registration. The ban also prevents BYD from manufacturing the vehicle at its new factory in Hungary, which is scheduled to begin mass-producing vehicles early next year.

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Jaguar Land Rover Seeks UK Extension of Ban

Jaguar Land Rover is now pursuing legal action to extend this injunction to the United Kingdom before deliveries of the Ti7 reach British markets in January. While the Dutch court imposed the injunction across the EU, it lacked jurisdiction over BYD's affiliate in the United Kingdom, leaving the UK market currently open for the vehicle. If allowed to enter the UK, the Fangchengbao Ti7 would be priced at £47,995, which is approximately £20,000 less than the cheapest Jaguar Land Rover Defender model available to consumers.

BYD Strongly Disagrees and Vows to Appeal

BYD has issued a strong rebuttal to the Dutch court's decision, stating that it strongly disagrees with the ruling and will appeal the decision through every available legal avenue. A spokesperson for the Chinese automaker asserted that the BYD Ti7 is the result of independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights. Conversely, Jaguar Land Rover stated that it protects its intellectual property and takes legal action when necessary, confirming that legal proceedings are ongoing without providing further commentary at this time.

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Historical Context of Design Disputes in Automotive Industry

This legal battle highlights the ongoing tensions between legacy automakers and Chinese manufacturers over design similarities, a topic that has gained significant attention in the European and UK markets. While this is the latest episode in the feud, it contrasts with JLR's failed attempts to assert trademarks for the Range Rover Evoque and Defender in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Other Chinese manufacturers, such as Chery, have also faced criticism and nicknames like the Temu Range Rover for the Jaecoo 7, which recently topped monthly sales charts in Britain despite its lower price point.

Implications for BYD Expansion and Future Legal Proceedings

The ruling marks a significant hurdle for BYD's rapid expansion in Europe since it launched sales on the continent in late 2022. The current injunction applies to all 27 EU member countries and represents a rare early intervention in a design case that is expected to last for some time. Jaguar Land Rover has been granted six months to begin full proceedings, a move that sources suggest is a strategic victory for the intelligence gathered during previous raids on BYD offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp, where digital assets were seized over the summer.