Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. I covered BYD’s October sales a few weeks ago — the company’s ...

its commercial electric vehicle sales rose 68.3% . However, I left something out and forgot to come back to it until now. Yes, I’m talking about BYD’s sales, and with BYD being a Chinese company, the vast majority of the company’s sales occur in China.

However, the EV-only company is seeing more and more sales abroad. Of course, it has factories in several other markets now, and it keeps entering new markets, adding stores and service centers, and growing its fleet of gigantic ocean shipping vessels. Also, the Chinese market has stalled a bit, so companies like BYD have to look elsewhere in order to keep their sales growth going strong.170,194 vehicles to customers outside of China in October 2026.

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That’s a slight, 5.81% decrease from the 180,700 vehicles BYD delivered to such customers in September 2026, but it’s a 102.84% increase over the 83,904 such vehicles the company delivered in October 2025. Yep, the company more than doubled its sales outside of China year over year.