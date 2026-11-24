One touch of a button and you instantly get extra cabin space to relax.

Chinese automaker BYD’s subbrand Fang Cheng Bao has just launched a three-row SUV with a great party trick. Thanks to a steer-by-wire system, the vehicle’s steering wheel can fold into the dashboard for more space.

Anyone who has ever tried to eat lunch sitting in the driver’s seat while parked—or worse yet, flip open a laptop to catch up on emails—knows that a steering wheel takes up a surprisingly large amount of real estate. Thus, manufacturers of all kinds have come up with various steering solutions that have largely remained conceptual, cool show-off pieces for the auto show circuit but little more. Chinese manufacturer BYD just stuck one in a mainstream SUV.

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, with prices starting at the equivalent of $41K in the Chinese market. It’s not a pure EV, but rather a series plug-in hybrid with a 150-hp 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder acting as a generator to power the 66-kWh battery pack; the dual electric motors combine for 536 hp. Fang Cheng Bao is one of BYD’s subbrands, aimed at delivering an off-road-ready flair.

The Tai 9 is certainly a chunky-looking thing, but what’s perhaps most interesting about the top trim level is how it behaves when parked. Spend the equivalent of $49K for the highest-grade Tai 9, and you get a folding steering wheel that disappears into the dash. Because the vehicle is entirely steer-by-wire, a technology that only became legal in China less than six months ago, the Tai 9 has no steering column geometry to worry about.

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The rim splits in half, folds back over the column, and the whole thing retracts, airbag still facing forward. Paired with a driver’s seat that reclines almost completely flat, the appeal here is to provide a more spacious place to relax or work while you charge. Again, this feature is only available when parked, so you can’t retract the wheel while using the Tai 9’s driver-assistance functions.

However, this folding steering wheel does show how car interiors might look for vehicles with Level 4-or-higher autonomy, ones that can operate completely without human intervention in certain cases. On a geofenced section of highway, with automated cruise control activated, you could simply pack your steering wheel away for extra room. Obviously, driving enthusiasts who obsess over steering feel aren’t going to be too happy about the proliferation of steering-by-wire, never mind having the steering wheel fold away entirely.

However, it’s not like a three-ton, three-row PHEV SUV is going to feel like piloting a Caterham anyway. What’s perhaps most impressive of all is the speed at which BYD managed to get its folding steering wheel technology into the hands of the public, considering the regulatory requirements only came into being months ago.

Combined with the company’s production-car speed record under its Yangwang performance brand, and the sub-$10K price of its Seagull entry-level EV, BYD is certainly active in all segments of the market. Watch this space to see what it gets up to next. Brendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada.

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He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV.

He has taught both of his young daughters how to shift a manual transmission and is grateful for the excuse they provide to be perpetually buying Hot Wheels. Honda Recalls 810K Cars Equipped with Takata Airbags