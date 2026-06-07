BYD Exports Rose 80% Year Over Year In May

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. I recently covered BYD’s monthly sales — passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles — as I’ve been doing for a long time now. However, there’s a sub-story there that I haven’t been covering that seems important to start tracking in more ...

— as I’ve been doing for a long time now. However, there’s a sub-story there that I haven’t been covering that seems important to start tracking in more detail.

What I’m talking about, of course, is BYD’s vehicle exports. How many of BYD’s sales are coming from foreign markets? The company grew to enormous, dominant heights in China, but to continue its growth, it needs to see rapid growth abroad. At the moment, that is what it’s seeing.

Above is a chart of BYD’s monthly vehicle sales outside of China from January 2025 through May 2026. As we can see, overseas sales rose a ton in November, and they have been much higher in 2026 than in the same period of 2025. BYD’s May 2026 overseas sales were 80.4% higher than its May 2025 overseas sales, and they also rose 18.9% compared to the month before, April 2026.

The company hadAcross the first five months of the year overall, BYD’s sales outside of China were 65% higher than they were in the first five months of 2025. The company had 616,907 sales outside of China in the first five months of 2026, compared to 374,220 sales across the first five months of 2025. China are down considerably in 2026, since they have been down overall.

However, we’ve dealt with that at length. Let’s see what the rest of the year brings.616,907 sales it has achieved outside of China are already higher than the total plugin vehicle sales almost every other company will achieve for the whole year across the world — China included. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





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