BYD Company Limited Included in U.S. Department of Defense's List of Chinese Military Industrial Enterprises

BYD Company Limited, a clean technology company, has been included in the U.S. Department of Defense's list of Chinese military industrial enterprises. The company believes there is no legitimate reason for its inclusion and that it will not affect its normal business operations.

This announcement is a voluntary announcement made by BYD Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Our company notes that the U.S. Department of Defense issued a "Notification Regarding the Designation of Chinese Military Industrial Enterprises " on June 8, 2026 (U.S. time).

According to this notification, the U.S. Department of Defense has included our company in the list of Chinese military industrial enterprises (hereinafter referred to as the "List of Chinese Military Industrial Enterprises"). Since our group is neither a Chinese military enterprise nor a military-civilian integration enterprise of China's defense industry, we believe there is no legitimate reason for including our company on this list. The list of Chinese military industrial enterprises is not a sanctions list.

Being included in the list will not affect the Group's normal business operations, nor will it affect the Group's business dealings with any person (except the U.S. Department of Defense); the U.S. government procurement restrictions related to the list will not affect the Company's business, and the list of Chinese military industrial enterprises does not restrict the trading of the Company's securities. If the Company subsequently initiates a review process or takes legal action if necessary to remove the Company from the list of Chinese military enterprises, the Company will issue further announcements in due course.

From the announcement, BYD indicates that this will not have an impact on their business. However, that also implies that BYD's business plan is not focused on trying to expand into the US. Of note, the Department of Defense (DoD) previously published a version of this list months ago and then retracted it. I wrote anat the time going into some depth, and it has only changed slightly since them.

As noted at the time, the DoD is making claims against private sector technology companies, specifically those in clean technology. The claims tend to be around a convoluted argument of cooperating with regulatory agencies (e.g., MIIT, which is similar to USDOT) or for supplying state-run companies.

However, the leading private sector companies being targeted are actually shifting the Chinese economy away from the "iron rice bowl" of state-run industry. The abuse becomes even more obvious because it does not target the state-run companies that do directly supply the military. It also glaringly omits state-run fossil fuel companies and actually removed China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Unfortunately, you can make a convoluted argument that almost any company around the world is connected to at least one military somehow. Often multiple militaries, even if the connection is loose. It could be cooperation with a non-military regulatory agency of a government that also has a military. It could be supplying a military contractor with a product that is not a weapon.

Every company that has ever shown up in TechBriefs or worked with a national laboratory could also be considered state-sponsored and connected to the US military. You could also argue that every company that sponsors research at state universities is connected.

GM, which claims 1/3 of its global sales through Chinese state-run JVs with SAIC and FAW, but also has a US defense division, is more closely tied to both the US military AND the Chinese military than the private sector automakers added to the blacklist. Go far enough down the rabbit hole and virtually every company in the world could go on a military blacklist for one country or the other (or multiple, competing countries at the same time).

However, the companies added to Hegseth's list are clearly not due to legitimate national security concerns... Larry lives in Queens, NY, with his wife and cats. While he has spent much of his professional career leading global marketing efforts, his passions focus on clean technology and the automotive industry. He believes in Green Free Trade and the potential for the application of engineering talent to create solutions to the world's most challenging problems





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BYD Company Limited U.S. Department Of Defense Chinese Military Industrial Enterprises List Of Chinese Military Industrial Enterprise U.S. Government Procurement Restrictions Green Free Trade Clean Technology Automotive Industry National Security Concerns Private Sector Technology Companies State-Run Companies Military-Civilian Integration Enterprise Chinese Military U.S. Military National Laboratory State Universities State-Run Fossil Fuel Companies China National Offshore Oil Corporation GM Private Sector Automakers National Security Concerns U.S. Department Of Defense's List U.S. Government Procurement Restrictions U.S. Department Of Defense's List Of Chinese M BYD Company Limited's Voluntary Announcement BYD Company Limited's Business Plan BYD Company Limited's Clean Technology And Aut BYD Company Limited's Green Free Trade Belief BYD Company Limited's Potential For The Applic

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