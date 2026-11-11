BYD Commercial Vehicle Sales Rise 68% in October!

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Following up our usual monthly report on BYD’s passenger vehicle sales, let’s ...

The company’s bus sales were up 62.1% year over year in October, rising from 367 in October 2025 to 600 in October 2026. Month over month, compared to September 2026, sales were actually down 24.1% , but sales vary quite a lot from month to month in this segment, and 600 is still one of the company’s best months ever for electric bus sales.

In terms of non-bus commercial vehicle sales, they did even better. They rose 69.1% year over year, from 4,483 in October 2025 to 6,443 in October 2026, and they rose 6.4% month over month, from 6,057 in September 2026. Overall, BYD’s commercial vehicle sales rose 68.3%, from 4,850 in October 2025 to 7,043 in October 2026. They rose 2.8% month over month, from 6,848 in September.

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BYD’s commercial vehicle sales totalCleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.