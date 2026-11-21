A Dutch court has banned the sale and production of the BYD Fangchengbao Ti7 in the European Union, ruling it infringed on Jaguar Land Rover's design rights. JLR aims to extend this legal action to the UK market before January deliveries.

A significant legal victory for British automotive heritage has been delivered by the courts in The Hague, where a Dutch judge has issued an injunction banning Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD from selling or producing its Fangchengbao Ti7 model within the European Union.

The ruling, handed down on a Friday, concluded that the Chinese automaker's vehicle infringed upon the intellectual property rights and registered design of Jaguar Land Rover. This decision specifically targets the Ti7, which has been widely characterized by media outlets and industry analysts as a copycat version of the iconic Land Rover Defender. The court determined that the characteristic and distinctive elements of the Defender's design are clearly reflected in the BYD Ti7, thereby violating European Union design regulations.

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EU Ban on BYD Fangchengbao Ti7

This injunction covers the entire EU market, prohibiting the import, production, offering for sale, sale, storage, and delivery of the Ti7 across all twenty-seven member states. However, the jurisdiction of the Dutch court did not extend to the United Kingdom, leaving the British market as a potential loophole that Jaguar Land Rover now intends to exploit. Jaguar Land Rover, the Britain-based luxury carmaker, is now moving swiftly to extend its legal claims against BYD into the United Kingdom.

The company plans to take its case to UK courts before the deliveries of the Chinese electric SUV are scheduled to hit British shores in January. This escalation comes amidst an ongoing and highly public feud between the two automotive giants. During the summer, representatives of Jaguar Land Rover conducted raids on BYD's Dutch offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp, seizing what they described as digital assets.

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JLR stated that these documents provided proof that BYD intended to launch the Ti7 outside of China, contradicting BYD's public stance that they had no concrete plans to bring the vehicle to the European market. Although the Dutch court ordered JLR to return the seized files, sources close to the matter indicated that the carmaker still views the operation as a strategic victory due to the intelligence gathered.

JLR Legal Action and Ti7 Pricing

The Ti7, if allowed to enter the UK market, would be priced at approximately £47,995, positioning it roughly £20,000 cheaper than the most affordable Land Rover Defender, making it a highly competitive threat to JLR's bestselling model. The legal battle highlights the broader tensions within the global automotive industry regarding design infringement and the rapid rise of Chinese manufacturers.

The court's ruling noted visual similarities including a boxy silhouette, upright proportions, rounded corner shoulders, squared-off wheel arches, and a continuous glasshouse. While this ruling is rare and unusually early in an ongoing case that could last for years, it underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by Chinese automakers. BYD has strongly disagreed with the decision, stating that the Ti7 is the result of independent design work and asserting that it infringes on none of JLR's rights.

BYD Growth and Design Controversy

The company has vowed to appeal the ruling and pursue every available legal avenue. This incident echoes past controversies involving other Chinese brands, such as Chery, whose Jaecoo 7 has been nicknamed the 'Temu Range Rover' due to its similarities with JLR vehicles. The Defender remains a cornerstone of JLR's business, with global sales exceeding 100,000 units in 2025.

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Meanwhile, BYD has experienced explosive growth in Europe, with sales more than doubling to over 280,000 vehicles through September, significantly outselling major competitors like Ford, Tesla, and Nissan. Jaguar Land Rover now has six months to initiate full proceedings in the UK, where the outcome could set a critical precedent for intellectual property protection in the electric vehicle sector.