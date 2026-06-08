Bybit Launches tokenized IPO Access with SpaceX Debut

Bybit will offer eligible users access to tokenized SpaceX IPO shares through the xStocks framework, joining a growing push to bring public market offerings onchain.

Eligible Bybit users can subscribe to tokenized SpaceX IPO shares through xStocks, a Kraken-linked framework that brings public market offerings to crypto exchanges. Bybit is joining a growing list of crypto exchange platforms allowing eligible users to subscribe to tokenized shares in US initial public offerings at the offering price, beginning with a SpaceX listing through the xStocks framework.framework aggregates investor demand across partner platforms and works with underwriting syndicates to secure IPO allocations before tokenizing the shares.

Eligible users can register interest and submit subscription requests for tokenized IPO shares through Bybit, with allocations distributed on a pro-rata basis and unused funds refunded if demand exceeds available shares. SpaceX will be the first offering, with tokenized shares scheduled to begin trading on Bybit's spot market on June 12. On listing day, allocated shares are tokenized and backed 1:1 by underlying equity held in regulated broker-dealer custody, according to Bybit.

According to RWA.xyz data, xStocks is the second-largest tokenized stock platform by value, with roughly $415 million in tokenized equities and a 28% share of the market. , which is available in more than 110 markets but excludes users in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom due to regulatory restrictions.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is a private aerospace company best known for its Falcon launch vehicles, Dragon spacecraft and Starlink satellite internet network.with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in April. The filing came two months after SpaceX acquired Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, expanding the aerospace company's presence in the AI sector.that the company is targeting a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion and a roughly $75 billion raise, which would make it the largest IPO on record.

, enough to place the company among the 10 largest corporate Bitcoin holders, ahead of firms including Coinbase and Riot Platforms, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. Editorial Policy





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