By the Numbers: The Out-of-pocket Cost of World Cup Mania

Discover the estimated cost of attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including tickets, travel, and accommodations for fans from around the globe.

match? Well, it’ll cost an estimated $62,000 for two people to follow one of the 48 teams to all its matches, according to data from aceodds.com.

The single most expensive expense is tickets — accounting for nearly half of the total trip cost — at $31,000 for two people. If your team is lucky enough to make it to the finals, that ticket alone, slated for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on July 19, will set you back an estimated $15,500 for two people.

Nike x Lego's New Cleats & Air Maxes for Kids Encourage Creativity -- From Pitch to Playground Iraq fans face the highest expense of any nation with a total estimated cost of $74,000, according to AceOdds, with the flights alone costing some $24,000. Panama, on the other hand, offers a most affordable trip at a mere $56,000 for two.

The Czech Republic is also a relative bargain at an estimated $57,000, and Mexico sits at about $58,000. In the U.S., fans will have to set aside about $63,000 for two people to follow the team from the group stage to the final. U.S. fans should expect to cough up $34,000 for tickets, $16,100 for accommodations in Los Angeles, Seattle and other host cities, $6,700 on flights and $6,200 on food and drinks.

Of course, for those who would rather buy a home or a couple of decent cars, there’s always watch parties, most of which are free, or Fox Sports, which will air 70 of the most important matches.

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