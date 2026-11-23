Part of what made Jesse Minter such an irresistible choice for Ravens general manager and team president Sashi Brown, besides him being a newbie and incredibly

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter watches a play against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Part of what made Jesse Minter such an irresistible choice for Ravens general manager and team president Sashi Brown, besides him being a newbie and incredibly malleable and willing to work cheap, was his deep ties to this organization. He had worked here as a very young assistant on defense, under Wink Martindale , and understood the loftiest of standards set for Baltimore on defense.

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Minter had mastered the fabric and schemes of the past that would allow him to erase the many mistakes of former coordinator Zach Orr runs for a touchdown while Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Minter has already allowed 294 points.

Only two teams in franchise history have allowed more in 11 games; the 1996 team that had just relocated from Cleveland, was scrambling and had most of the resources in the offensive side of the ball. The other was 2007, a team that totally fell apart, looked a lot like this one, and got Brian Billick, the first Super Bowl winning coach in franchise history, fired.

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That 2007 team also lost six straight games, with Minter’s team becoming just the third in franchise history to do so a mere 11 games in. That 2007 team – a coach killer, forcing Bisciotti into action for the first time – lost nine in a row, a franchise low.

Minter’s outfit, overseen by a front office that is becoming a laughingstock runs the ball while Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Minter’s defense is truly horrific and broken in the second half, where the lack of adjustments and tactical shifts have utterly undermined any chance to win and led them to blow a double-digit lead for the fifth time this season .

But in its totality, this pass defense has been a joke. Minter is supposed to have the secret sauce like former Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald to win up front with light boxes and flood the quadrants of the field where the QB is most likely to pass with willing defenders. Worked with the Chargers; been a disaster here. he has a team-record $160M defensive payroll and none of his big-money players is having a strong season.

The Ravens, despite facing pedestrian-or-worse QBs , have allowed an opposing QB rating of 96.6 – that’s third worst through 11 games in franchise history. They not only do not get any plays on the ball – TJ Tampa registered their first interception by a corner all season on Sunday – but they can’t even prevent big plays despite teams pushing the ball downfield on them.

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Opposing QBs are completing 66% of their passes . They have just 22 sacks – a grand total of two from alleged season-changing “closer” Trey Hendrickson HYPR EX – which is fifth lowest in Ravens history through this point in the season. Ten total takeaways for a mastermind coordinator who was going to put players in pristine position is damning.

Sunday was the same typical garbage – middle of field wide open, no one defending the slot – and Minter had no answers for it. He tried putting Kyle Hamilton back deeper in coverage and he gave up a 35-yard pass and did nothing on the football. Young was 14/18 for 143 yds with a TD throwing to the middle of the field and 12/14 for 146 yds throwing to the slot.

It’s no coincidence that Minter’s operation has so much in common with the 1996 edition that was just trying to get through the relocation and the one that cost Billick his job. Subcribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations:Jason has covered sports professionally for newspapers, websites and broadcast networks since 1996 and have covered the NFL extensively for The Washington Post, CBS Sports and The NFL Network from 2004-2025.