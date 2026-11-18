Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in the FBI thriller By Any Means, which is streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting December 3, 2026.

The streaming release date for the FBI crime thriller By Any Means has been officially confirmed. Paramount Global has announced that the film will become exclusively available on the Paramount Plus platform beginning on Thursday, December 3, 2026. This digital premiere arrives approximately three months after the movie's initial theatrical window concluded. The announcement marks a significant shift in accessibility for audiences who missed the film's limited theatrical run.

Streaming Strategy and Release Details

Paramount Plus will serve as the exclusive digital home for By Any Means starting December 3, 2026. The decision to release the film exclusively on this platform indicates a strategic move to drive subscriber engagement and content retention. This release comes roughly three months after the theatrical debut, allowing the film to maximize its reach beyond cinema audiences. The specific date of December 3, 2026, provides a clear timeline for viewers planning to watch the drama and crime thriller at home.

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Plot and Historical Context of the Film

The narrative of By Any Means is inspired by real events from the mid-1960s civil rights era in Mississippi. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Wayne Strider, an FBI Special Agent who investigates the murders of civil rights leaders during this turbulent period. He is joined by Mark Wahlberg, who portrays Greg Scarpa, a former mafia hitman who refuses to adhere to legal constraints. When Wayne's family faces threats, the duo decides to take justice into their own hands outside the bounds of the law.

Cast and Crew Behind the Production

Mark Wahlberg leads the cast alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in this period crime drama. The supporting lineup includes Nicole Beharie, Giancarlo Esposito, Josh Lucas, David Strathairn, Ethan Embry, LisaGay Hamilton, and LaChanze. Elegance Bratton directed the film, with Sascha Penn writing the screenplay. The production team includes producers Basil Iwanyk, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Erica Lee, Alex Lebovici, Chester Algernal, and Elegance Bratton. Executive producers Gianni Benvenuto, Lee Broda, and Logan Coles also contributed to the project.

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Box Office Performance and Critical Reception

By Any Means earned $17 million at the box office against a $29 million budget, falling short of financial expectations. Critical reviews have been mixed, with the film holding a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 79 reviews. However, audiences have responded more positively, granting the film an 88% rating based on over 1,000 verified user ratings. This disparity suggests that general viewers connect more deeply with the film than professional critics did.

Historical Liberties and Star Power

The character of Wayne Strider is loosely inspired by FBI Agent Lindley DeVecchio, who handled mob informants in the real world. While DeVecchio was white, the film casts a Black protagonist to explore racial tension more directly. This creative liberty allows for a fictionalized yet thematically resonant story. Mark Wahlberg is involved in two projects in 2026, including the action comedy Balls Up on Prime Video. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also preparing to star in a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt.