Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in By Any Means, which hits Paramount+ on December 3 after a modest $17 million theatrical run.

Paramount+ has officially announced that the crime thriller By Any Means will stream on its platform starting December 3, marking the film's transition from limited theatrical release to digital home entertainment. This strategic move comes just three months after the movie's initial debut in theaters, offering subscribers a chance to engage with the gritty historical procedural outside of the cinematic experience. The decision aligns with the studio's broader strategy to leverage existing catalogs and provide continued value to its subscriber base through high-profile titles featuring major stars.

Historical Context and Main Cast Roles

The film centers on the complex and controversial partnership between former Brooklyn mafia enforcer Gregory Scarpa and young FBI agent Wayne Strider. Scarpa, who served as an informant for the FBI over a period of 26 years, is portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, bringing his significant acting pedigree to the role of the notorious hitman. Opposite him, Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes on the role of the idealistic agent tasked with navigating the murky waters of law enforcement alongside a criminal.

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The narrative begins in 1960s Mississippi, establishing a tense backdrop where Wayne Strider is forced to collaborate with Scarpa. Their mission is to investigate and seek justice for the brutal murders of civil rights leaders, a high-stakes objective that requires both men to overlook their profound moral and professional differences. While Strider remains uneasy with the methods employed by the hitman, the duo must find a functional rhythm to uncover the truth behind these violent crimes.

Box Office Results and Critical Reception

Despite the strong pedigree of its leads, By Any Means encountered significant challenges during its theatrical run, ultimately grossing only $17 million at the global box office. This financial performance was considered a letdown for Paramount, especially given the studio's investment in a historical drama with such compelling subject matter. The film's muted commercial debut left many industry observers questioning its marketability in a crowded cinema landscape dominated by blockbuster franchises.

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However, audience reception on review aggregators tells a different story than the critical consensus. While professional critics assigned the film a Tomatometer rating of 49%, general audiences responded much more favorably, granting it an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This disparity suggests that viewers connected more deeply with the procedural aspects and character dynamics than the film's critical reviewers did, providing a basis for optimism regarding its streaming performance.

Streaming Performance and Future Impact

Since its initial arrival in theaters, the film has seen a resurgence in visibility, particularly on digital and video-on-demand platforms. By Any Means has soared up the VOD charts on major services including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google, indicating a strong appetite for the material among consumers who may have missed the theatrical release. This digital success offers a form of redemption for the film, proving that its appeal extends beyond the traditional cinema-going demographic.

Paramount+ serves as a fitting destination for the thriller, as the platform already houses a selection of Mark Wahlberg's previous action and crime titles, such as The Italian Job and Shooter. The addition of By Any Means strengthens the service's crime genre catalog, allowing subscribers to binge-watch related content and reinforcing the star's presence on the platform. This consolidation of Wahlberg's filmography is likely to drive further engagement from fans of his previous work.

For Mark Wahlberg, this release fits into a highly productive year that includes a comedic streak with The Family Plan 2 and a raunchy buddy film, Balls Up, with Paul Walter Hauser. He also has a reunion with Seth MacFarlane's Ted franchise coming later in December with the animated series on Peacock. By Any Means represents a deliberate return to the crime thriller genre, showcasing his versatility across different genres and formats. The streaming debut on December 3 provides a new audience for this historical drama, capitalizing on the growing interest in true-story adaptations and character-driven thrillers.