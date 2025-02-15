BuzzFeed's TikTok-Famous Kitchen Finds You NEED in Your Life

These kitchen gadgets are taking over TikTok and for good reason! From a veggie chopper that makes prepping a breeze to a spatula that's so versatile, it'll change your cooking game forever. Plus, we've got the perfect avocado slicer and an ice cream maker that relies on frozen fruit.

From a person who has cooked for 30+ years, I can say is one of the best items I have ever had in my kitchen. —a reviewer of the TikTok-famous veggie choppertoaster. Not only do reviewers say it toasts better and more evenly than other toasters, but it also has a *see through* window for monitoring the darkness of your Eggo, bagel, or toast.This bb also has defrost, reheat, and bagel settings, plus an extra-wide slot for bagels and ~specialty breads~.

AND the crumb tray and window both slide out for easy cleanup (and no burnt smell every time you toast). Makes toast that is evenly toasted and to your exact specifications. Big enough to handle bagels and large bread slices. Uses crystal heating rods and not a bunch of little wires on cardboard or other flimsy medium like most toasters. This leads to even toasting from edge to edge without untoasted lines and patches. These also allow for finer control of heating level, so your toast his consistently toasted to the level you like. The window allows for you to see it toast, functionally allowing you to see if you want it pop it out early and providing a nice toasty ambiance to your kitchen. Glass and crumb tray are easily removed for cleaning. A genius spatula with a thin and flexible flipper for sliding under delicate foods, a curved edge for neatly fitting into pan corners, a flat, hard edge you can use to cut foods (like when separating fried eggs!) AND a smart design so it sits up off the counter to keep your kitchen cleaner. Whew! I was so impressed with all the ways it can be used, I came back to Amazon and ordered another for myself and one each for my kids. I really do love how easy it is to get underneath fried eggs to flip them with this gadget. I had other spatulas but they always seemed too think or they were metal and couldn't use them on my nonstick pans. I find myself using it instead of a wooden spoon for a lot of things I stir on the stovetop.— how are these better than regular old chip clips, you ask? Well, these not only make sure your leftover snacks are kept air-tight, but they'll also take up wayyyyy less space in your drawers. And they don't have a spring that might break on you when you try to reopen the Cheetos with a...little too much enthusiasm. We've all been there.I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts TikTok-famous veggie chopper to seriously cut down the time it takes you to prep ingredients for cooking — and the flood of tears you shed while cutting onions. It comes with four blades (two dicing blades and two spiral blades) that'll make quick work of your veggies in just one easy motion. And the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup! You can easily pour ingredients from the container right into your pan with less spill or mess too! And if you don't need the whole onion, potato, etc, leftover ingredients also store easily in the container too! I have bought so many vegetable choppers, but the plastic container breaks easily, is hard to clean, and the sharpness was loss very quickly.My children love to do salsa or cook with the help of this item because it is very easy to use. From a person who has cooked for 30+ years, I can say is one of the best items I have ever had in my kitchen. A tool that'll press alllllllll the air out so your precious dip won't turn brown or get mushy. Leftover guac? Miracles DO happen. A frozen fruit into an ice cream–like treat with ease. Also easy? All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for cleanup, too! This is a great option for people with dietary restrictions or anyone who LOVES super fruity desserts. I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.t makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. A tool that'll press alllllllll the air out so your precious dip won't turn brown or get mushy. Leftover guac? Miracles DO happen. A avocado slicer that'll slice open the fruit, painlessly pop out the pit, and create perfectly Instagrammable slices. Avocado? Yes, Please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation. The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this!





