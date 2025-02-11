BuzzFeed Editors Share Their Favorite Skincare Products

Discover the skincare must-haves according to BuzzFeed editors, including snail mucin serums, gentle exfoliating masks, and sustainable face towels. These products have been personally tested and recommended by the editors for their effectiveness and value.

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page. addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way.

Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌 I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing , rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!The serum is incredibly hydrating, yet lightweight, and it absorbs quickly without leaving any sticky residue. The snail mucin works wonders in improving skin texture, reducing the appearance of fine lines, and calming any redness or irritation. I’ve also noticed my skin’s elasticity has improved, making it look more youthful and refreshed. This serum has become a crucial part of my skincare routine — it's gentle enough for daily use and really delivers on its promises. Highly recommend it for anyone looking for a powerful, yet soothing treatment! — is the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness! I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen. are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria. These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes. Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month . I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products. 'This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited! is SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board. give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!:'This peel is TRULY amazing!!!!! I had mixed feelings, as I looked at different brand





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skincare Snail Mucin Exfoliating Mask Face Towels Sustainable Beauty Buzzfeed Editors Picks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BuzzFeed Editors Share 10 Must-Have ProductsThis article features ten highly-recommended products selected by BuzzFeed editors across various categories, including home goods, beauty, fashion accessories, and more. Each product is accompanied by a detailed review highlighting its features and benefits.

Read more »

These Are the Most Stylish Items You Need Right NowBuzzFeed editors share their top picks for the season's hottest trends and essential wardrobe staples.

Read more »

BuzzFeed Editors' Top Beauty Picks That Actually DeliverDiscover amazing beauty products that are worth the hype. From a hydrating face serum to a life-changing mascara and more, these picks will leave you glowing.

Read more »

BuzzFeed Editors' Favorite Outfit PicksDiscover a curated selection of stylish clothing items recommended by BuzzFeed editors. From chic dresses and comfy tops to versatile skirts and elegant sandals, these pieces are sure to elevate your wardrobe and make you look and feel your best.

Read more »

BuzzFeed Editors' Favorite Products That Will Change Your LifeWe scoured the internet for the best products that will make your life easier, more enjoyable, and even more fabulous. From skincare must-haves to kitchen essentials and everything in between, these are the items that have earned a permanent spot in our homes and hearts.

Read more »

Loved-By-Editors Picks From BuzzFeedThis article features a curated selection of clothing and accessories recommended by BuzzFeed editors. The pieces are highlighted for their versatility, comfort, and style.

Read more »