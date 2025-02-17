BuzzFeed-Approved Products That Are Going Viral

Discover a collection of must-have products that are taking the internet by storm. From innovative kitchen tools to skincare essentials and pet hair solutions, these picks are designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable. Dive into the reviews and see why these products are generating so much buzz!

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page. \Let's dive into these incredible products that have customers raving: \First up, we have a mouthguard and retainer cleaner that'll have your smile sparkling.

Drop a tablet in a glass of warm water, then add your mouthguard, retainer, or Invisalign to help demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque. One happy customer said, 'I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh.' \Next, we've got a solution for that pesky fungal nail that's been bothering you. This stuff helps treat fungal nail damage and may help with the discoloration, thickness, and brittleness associated with it. A satisfied customer shared, 'I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about 3 years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked til I bought this one. Let me tell you, it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than two months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!' \Looking to keep your shower sparkling and mildew-free? This product is your new best friend. Simply spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean the next day. One reviewer exclaimed, 'I was skeptical at first, but this product exceeded my expectations! I've used it once a week for the last couple of months, and my shower has remained impeccably clean without any need for scrubbing. My bathroom counter had a weird black residue that regular cleaners and scrubbing couldn't remove. After the first application, most of the residue came off with light scrubbing, and after the second application, all of it was gone. No regrets! Absolutely love it.' \If you're tired of tedious chopping, this kitchen tool is about to change your life. Get ready to fall in love with meal prep again now that chopping is a breeze! One happy user shared, 'I save hours a week using this for dinner prep. I HATE cutting up veggies for dinner and this makes it fast and fun! I can’t believe I didn’t buy one years ago. This is worth every penny. Easy to use and I can just throw it in my dishwasher for clean up. I’m obsessed. I will be buying these as gifts.' \And for those of you with little ones, this grape cutting tool is a lifesaver. Reviewers love that it's easy to clean and can also be used for pitted olives, grape tomatoes, etc. One parent raved, 'Must have if you have toddlers. I wish I had known of this sooner. Has made it so much easier to cut grapes for my toddler. Now, I can do it one-handed when my LO won’t let me set him down to cut the fruit. I have also used it to cut blueberries and blackberries.' \Looking to tighten your skin and maybe skip the perfume? This caffeine-infused lotion could be your new go-to. One customer shared, 'For demographic purposes: Female, 33-years-old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils, and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day.' \And finally, if your household is basically drowning in pet hair, this roller is your new weapon of choice. Simply roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done! One pet parent exclaimed, 'We have two cats, one with long white hair who sheds a lot. I use this mostly on my furniture, comforter, and area rugs. It works wonderfully and is so easy to clean. Love that there is no sticky paper to throw away. A must-have for pet owners.' Another happy customer added, 'I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buzzfeed Viral Products Kitchen Tools Skincare Pet Hair Solutions Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 BuzzFeed-Approved Products To Solve Your Most Embarrassing Foot ProblemsFrom painful warts to cracked heels, these products are guaranteed to give you smooth, healthy feet.

Read more »

Cute Kits and Creative Finds: 10 BuzzFeed-Approved Gifts for Bookworms, Artists, and Puzzle LoversThis article showcases ten unique and charming gift ideas chosen by BuzzFeed editors. The selection includes mystery book capsules, a candy sushi kit, a logic puzzle book, a jigsaw puzzle, a cozy coloring book, scented pencils, and a lip balm.

Read more »

BuzzFeed Editors' Favorite Products That Will Change Your LifeWe scoured the internet for the best products that will make your life easier, more enjoyable, and even more fabulous. From skincare must-haves to kitchen essentials and everything in between, these are the items that have earned a permanent spot in our homes and hearts.

Read more »

Popular Products From BuzzFeed ShoppingThis article highlights popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping, including a Contigo leak-proof travel mug, Bose quiet comfort headphones, a Cuisinart ice cream maker, and other recommended items. It also features reviews from satisfied customers.

Read more »

Must-Have Products From BuzzFeed ShoppingOur editors have curated a list of highly-rated products from BuzzFeed Shopping, spanning categories like baby care, oral hygiene, home essentials, travel accessories, and beauty. Discover items that simplify your daily routine and enhance your life.

Read more »

BuzzFeed Shopping Recommends: Top Products to Simplify Your LifeThis article showcases a curated selection of popular products from BuzzFeed Shopping, highlighting items designed to make everyday tasks easier and enhance convenience.

Read more »