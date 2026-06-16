Buzzard's Daily Swoops Turn Leicestershire Lane into Hazardous Passage

Villagers in Coleorton report daily attacks by an aggressive buzzard, with injuries ranging from cuts on the head to cyclist accidents. Experts link the behavior to nesting instincts and advise avoidance, while a similar hawk incident in Hertfordshire underscores growing tensions between residents and raptors.

In the East Midlands, villagers in the Leicestershire hamlet of Coleorton have been living under a startling threat from a lone buzzard that has turned the quiet country lane into a daily hazard.

Residents describe the bird of prey as "aggressive" and say it swoops down without warning, striking anyone who walks the path. One man suffered a series of cuts that ran from his forehead across the top of his skull after the buzzard's talons raked his head.

A local woman, Samantha Thorpe, 36, told Leicestershire Live that the attacks have become a regular occurrence since they moved to the village in 2020, with the buzzard repeatedly diving onto pedestrians and even cyclists, knocking a rider off his bike and leaving him injured. Because of the persistent danger, Thorpe now avoids the lane entirely and has barred her two children from using it, a precaution echoed by many of her neighbours.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) explained that the buzzard's behaviour is likely linked to the breeding season, when the bird instinctively defends its nest and the surrounding territory. When provoked, birds can become highly defensive, lashing out at perceived intruders. The RSPB advises anyone who encounters such aggression to give the bird space, avoid the immediate area and, if possible, take an alternative route.

While the buzzard's presence is alarming, experts stress that the bird is not seeking conflict but is simply reacting to a perceived threat to its offspring. The Coleorton incidents are not isolated in the region. Earlier, a different raptor - a Harris's hawk - caused a wave of panic in a Hertfordshire village after a series of dive‑bomb attacks. Residents reported head injuries, gashes, and bruises after the medium‑sized hawk repeatedly struck from behind.

The bird, originally native to South America and parts of the southwestern United States, is believed to have been kept privately in the UK before escaping. Its reign of terror ended only after a local physiotherapist, Steve Harris, managed to capture the hawk by luring it onto his garden and then trapping it in a cage.

Throughout both episodes, locals have taken extraordinary precautions, such as wearing bike helmets and avoiding certain pathways, highlighting the broader challenge of co‑existing with wild predators that become unusually bold in human‑dominated landscapes





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Buzzard Attacks Coleorton Villagers RSPB Advice Bird Of Prey Aggression Harris's Hawk Incident

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