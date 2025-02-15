Buzelis Brings Bulls Dunk Legacy Back to Life in 2025

Matas Buzelis, a rookie for the Chicago Bulls, will compete in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest, marking the first time a Bulls player has participated in the event since 2007.

Matas Buzelis , a rookie for the Chicago Bulls and a native of the Chicago area, will have the opportunity to display his skills in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest , continuing a tradition that has long been a highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend. Buzelis will be competing alongside two-time defending champion Mac McClung, Andre Jackson Jr., and Stephon Castle at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors.

This marks the first time a Bulls player has participated in the contest since 2007, when Tyrus Thomas placed fourth out of four contestants, trailing behind Dwight Howard, former Bull Nate Robinson, and Gerald Green. Before that, the last Bull to take center stage in the Saturday night event was Scottie Pippen in 1990, two years after Michael Jordan secured his second consecutive victory in the legendary dunk contests. It's also noteworthy that Buzelis is the only Bulls player involved in this weekend's festivities as the team doesn't have any representatives in the three-point contest or skills challenge. The Slam Dunk Contest will air on TNT at 7 p.m. CST, signifying the final season that TNT will broadcast All-Star Weekend events. With a new NBA deal starting in 2025-26, NBC will take over broadcasting the 2026 All-Star Game, marking the network's return to airing the game since 2002, the final season of NBC's previous agreement with the NBA





