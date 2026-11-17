A phone's IMEI number can reveal important information, including whether the device has a sketchy history, what networks it can connect to and more.

A phone's IMEI number can reveal whether the device has sketchy history, what networks it can connect to and more. Smartphones are no exception to soaring tech prices and the pre-owned market has become a necessary respite for many.

However, whenever you're buying a, you need to take a few precautions. In particular, you need to look out for the red flags of a potential scam and every mobile device has a special number that can help you. Buying a pre-owned phone from eBay, Facebook Marketplace or a physical repair shop requires a good deal of prep work. You shouldwhile also making sure the phone you're getting doesn't have any obvious defects.

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When you're asking the seller about the device's condition and history, you should also ask about the phone's IMEI number — which can reveal whether a phone has sketchy history, what networks it can connect to, and more. Every mobile device has a unique 15-digit number associated with it known as an International Mobile Equipment Identity number.

This number is used to register your phone with your network provider and can subsequently be used by that provider to identify your phone. If your phone is lost or stolen, you can contact your provider and have them blacklist your phone via that IMEI number. If you want to find your phone's IMEI number, it can typically be found in the device's packaging or on any physical or digital receipts, as well as on your network provider account.

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Additionally, while you can generally find your IMEI number in your phone's settings, dialing *#06# into the keypad of any phone will reveal its unique IMEI code. You can also contact your provider's support team about finding this number if all else fails. If you're in the position of buying a new phone, the device's seller should provide its IMEI code to you upon request — and you should definitely ask for this code.

The IMEI number will help you confirm whether it's been stolen or whether it's compatible with certain cellular networks.and in person, so be on the lookout for sellers that refuse to provide the IMEI number as they may be selling fenced goods. An IMEI number can't be used to hack or track phones by itself but sellers should only share it with serious buyers through private messaging and buyers should keep screenshots of the conversation just in case.

Upon being provided with an IMEI number, you should proceed with checking its validity and whether it's been reported stolen or lost. There's quite theto use if you want to check an IMEI number, many of which will ask for a small fee before checking the number. While many of the options are free, research whichever site you use first to make sure you're not about to fall for a phishing scam.