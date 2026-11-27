With this GMC Vandura on Bring a Trailer, every drive is like a trip to Graceland.

Outside, airbrushed artwork. Inside, acres of blue suede—uh, fur. If your baby has left you, and you need to find a new place to dwell, may we suggest this rocking custom van?

It's a 1978 GMC G2500 Vandura that’s a full-on Elvis tribute, andThe custom-van craze of the 1970s will no doubt be studied by future archaeologists, and maybe you’ll be able to find a Chevy with an airbrushed unicorn on its side in a museum someday. The vans of that era were rolling hangout spots, an extension of the hippie-friendly appeal of the Volkswagen Type 2 into the domestic market, and their broad sheetmetal sides were the perfect canvas for art of all kinds.

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You might expect a 1978 rock ’n’ roll tribute custom van to feature Led Zeppelin or maybe Foghat. However, there’s only one King of Rock ’n’ Roll, and even if Elvis had left the building by 1977, the creator of this van went all in on a rolling temple to their hero. The exterior features porthole windows, a full-length airbrushed portrait of Elvis on both sides, musical notes, and record details.