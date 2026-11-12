Button Bay State Park Vermont Lake Champlain Camping Details

Explore Button Bay State Park on Lake Champlain with 53 camping sites, boat launches, and fishing opportunities in Vermont near New York border.

Button Bay State Park serves as a premier gateway to Lake Champlain in Vermont, offering visitors direct access to 435 square miles of freshwater stretching into Canada. Situated on the border with New York, this destination provides panoramic views of the Adirondack Mountains to the west and stunning waterfront sunsets. The park covers 253 acres and gets its name from distinctive button-shaped clay formations found throughout the area.

Camping Facilities and Loop Layout

The campground operates seasonally from late May through mid-October and features 53 tent and RV sites alongside 13 lean-to sites. Each site accommodates a maximum of eight campers, and all areas are pet-friendly. The western camping loop includes drinking water, an ADA-accessible restroom, coin-operated showers, and a dump station. The eastern loop provides restroom and shower facilities along with water spigots where the lean-to sites are located.

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Accessibility and Cabin Accommodations

One lean-to site in the eastern loop is ADA-accessible, and there are a few furnished cabins available for rent. These cabins contain one bedroom with a bunk bed and convertible sofa, comfortably lodging four guests. Up to six people may stay per cabin if they bring their own sleeping arrangements, though an extra person charge applies. Electricity is provided, but guests must supply their own bedding, towels, and cookware, with a cooking grate available.

Boating Launch and Fishing Opportunities

Visitors can launch vessels for leisurely cruises or fishing from a boat launch located east of the campground. The lake offers ideal paddling conditions for kayaks and canoes, with safe trips possible to the New York side due to the narrow width of this section. Anglers can expect to catch brown, lake, and rainbow trout, as well as walleye, common carp, largemouth bass, and smallmouth bass. Deeper ends are easier for salmon and trout, but no on-site boat rentals are available.

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Recreation and Trail Access

While there is no designated beach due to the rocky shoreline, swimming is common, and a seasonally open swimming pool with lifeguards operates in the summer. A 1.5-mile out-and-back hiking trail along the water allows visitors to explore Adirondack beauty. Nearby day-use areas feature a playground and picnic tables, with local flora including Orchid, Penstemon, Sedge, and Sumac by the lakefront.

Visitor Logistics and Nearby Cities

Button Bay State Park is easily accessible, located about an hour south of Burlington and approximately 2.5 hours from Albany, New York. Firewood can be purchased on-site, and cabin stays require a minimum of two nights and a maximum of one week. The park remains a key hub for aquatic recreation and mountain views in the Green Mountain State.