Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joked he'd help travelers rebook flights at a hotel bar after the FAA's nationwide ground stop Friday.

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Democrats weigh potential presidential bids At the "What’s Next" gathering in Denver, Democratic leaders weighed the party’s future and whether they could see themselves in the 2028 presidential race. DENVER — Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a swipe at the Trump administration’s handling of Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, joking that he would help stranded travelers rebook flights as delays and cancellations continued. I’ll begin with a public service announcement," Buttigieg told reporters in Denver.

Also read Trump administration blames ‘overloaded’ systems for ground stop after FAA lets flights resume

"I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights or get a refund per your rights. "" conference wrapped up in Denver. The two-day gathering, hosted by Majority Democrats, brought leaders together to discuss the party’s direction after its midterm victories. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joked he would help stranded travelers rebook flights as he weighed in on the FAA ground stop.

The FAA lifted the ground stop shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after it began, but flights remained delayed and canceled over the weekend. The agency cited safety concerns and serious air traffic control communications issues. Buttigieg, who said he had no inside information about the cause of the ground stop, later questioned why the aviation system’s safeguards had not prevented an outage of that scale.

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He said he was watching the disruption as a traveler with a flight scheduled for Saturday.

"The system has many redundancies in it, so that normally, if there’s one point of failure, something else can catch it," he said. "It is not clear to me why that redundancy did not prevent an outage of this magnitude. "Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, left, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appear during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Nov. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin later said the stoppage was not caused by artificial intelligence or a cyberattack, but by aging infrastructure that needs to be updated. President Donald Trump told Fox News that the system had broken down because of its age. People wait in Terminal B during a nationwide ground stop at Orlando International Airport on November 13, 2026 in Orlando City. Nearly 7,000 flights have been delayed or cancelled.since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The first came in January 2023, when the FAA paused domestic departures for about 90 minutes because of an outage in its The FAA said at the time it found no evidence of a cyberattack. Buttigieg ordered a review of that outage and directed the agency to report on what happened and recommend steps to prevent a recurrence.

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Amanda Macias covers the intersection of business, economics and politics, with a focus on how policy decisions shape markets, businesses and American workers.