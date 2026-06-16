Butterflies That Eat Pollen May Hold Clues to Extreme Longevity

Evolution is all over the place in terms of lifespans, which range from the duration of a quick phone call to animals that may be older than recorded history.

Evolution is all over the place in terms of lifespans, which range from the duration of a quick phone call to animals that may be older than recorded history.

; Greenland sharks are older than most countries; glass sponges may predate widespread agriculture, and amputated bits of sea cucumber Further study should help disentangle the many factors related to increased longevity and weigh the influence exhibited by individual butterflies with anomalously long lives. For this reason, maximum lifespan may be a problematic measure because it's highly affected by sample size.

And, since real science often proves stranger than fiction, it's not out of the realm of feasibility that such research may eventually inform human-based therapies to improve overall well-being and squeeze another year or two out of our





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