Butterbeer, broomsticks and Christmas magic: Harry Potter New York welcomes the holidays

It’s Christmas at Hogwarts again at the Harry Potter Shop New York, where the festive season kicked off Nov. 10 with new window displays, holiday merchandise

It’s Christmas at Hogwarts again at the Harry Potter Shop New York, where the festive season kicked off Nov. 10 with new window displays, holiday merchandise and seasonal treats in Midtown.

With the holidays just around the corner and 2026 marking the 25th anniversary of the Harry Potter film franchise, the beloved Broadway shop is hoping to bring a little Hogwarts magic to the holiday season, making visitors feel as though there’s no place like the wizarding school for Christmas. About 100 guests lined up outside the shop at 935 Broadway on the morning of Nov. 10, hoping to be among the first to receive a complimentary cup of hot butterbeer.

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Inside, visitors eagerly photographed the new holiday displays, which feature whimsical snow globes filled with owls and teddy bears, alongside familiar wizarding landmarks such as Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes. As visitors walk past the festive trimmings and fairy lights illuminating the shop, they can also look forward to a new magical adventure. Promising to sweep guests off their feet, the store has introduced an immersive virtual broomstick ride.

Although an official opening time for the experience has not yet been announced, amNewYork got a first-hand look at what awaits aspiring witches and wizards. Located in the shop’s lower level, the experience transforms a space previously used for virtual attractions into three immersive rooms outfitted with surrounding screens, wind machines, and a broomstick at the center. There are snowglobe options for Harry Potter fans.

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Photo by Amanda Moses Once aboard, riders are whisked on a thrilling journey through Hogwarts, soaring through the Forbidden Forest, gliding past the Great Hall and through its resident ghosts, and navigating the castle’s ever-changing staircases. The flight continues toward the Whomping Willow, where riders must steer their broomsticks away from its swinging branches.

With the wind rushing around them and the castle unfolding across the surrounding screens, guests will feel like first-years fresh out of their first flying lesson with Madam Rolanda Hooch. No need to worry about brushing up your Quidditch skills before taking flight; just make sure to hold on tight! The holidays are in full swing at Harry Potter New York. Photo by Amanda MosesHead to the Butterbeer Bar for treats!