Butte County Sheriff's Office arrested 62 suspects and seized nearly 118 tons of illegal marijuana from a Chico warehouse on Nov 17 2026 valued at over $282 million.

Investigators from the Butte County Sheriff's Office executed a massive law enforcement operation in Northern California that resulted in the arrest of 62 individuals and the seizure of nearly 118 tons of illegal marijuana. The massive seizure took place at industrial warehouses in Chico, California, where detectives dismantled a sophisticated processing ring disguised as a legitimate hemp facility.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the confiscated contraband has an estimated street value of approximately $282,793,200. This figure represents more than a quarter of a billion dollars in illegal narcotics, marking one of the largest single marijuana seizures in the region's recent history. The sheer volume of the haul underscores the industrial scale of the criminal operation that was operating under the radar in plain sight.

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During the operation, authorities encountered 62 people inside the warehouses. All of these individuals were taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Butte County Jail. The booking process was completed on November 17, 2026, following the successful conclusion of the search warrants and the securing of the evidence at the scene.

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspects were processing large quantities of marijuana under the guise of hemp processing. This legal loophole is often exploited by criminal organizations to mask illegal drug manufacturing activities. Detectives in Chico, California, discovered clear evidence during their investigation that the products being handled were not the harmless hemp varieties typically associated with industrial manufacturing.

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Laboratory testing conducted on samples from the warehouse conclusively confirmed that the operation was dealing in illegal marijuana rather than legal hemp products. This scientific verification was a critical component of the investigation, allowing prosecutors to build a strong case against the defendants for manufacturing and distributing controlled substances. The machinery found at the site was specifically identified by investigators as equipment used for processing the illegal drug.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office detectives spent several days processing the site and removing the contraband to ensure public safety and preserve evidence. The operation involved enormous clear plastic bags stuffed with the drug, highlighting the logistical complexity of storing and distributing such a massive quantity of narcotics. Investigators worked meticulously to document every aspect of the warehouse layout and the processing methods used by the criminal network.

As the case moves forward, the focus will remain on the legal proceedings for the 62 individuals arrested on November 17, 2026. The Butte County Sheriff's Office continues to monitor the situation as they prepare for the judicial process that will determine the consequences for those involved in this significant criminal enterprise. The successful bust serves as a strong deterrent against similar illegal operations in the Northern California region.