Fairbanks residents and officials didn't get much of a heads up before testing started here.

Fairbanks resident Amber Morris spotted a couple Waymo test vehicles near Fairbanks International Airport on No. 14, 2026. Fairbanks drivers know the drill: watch for moose, squint through ice fog, and try not to hit a frost heave so hard you catch air.

Now, a robotaxi company called Waymo wants to see if its self-driving cars can handle all of that, too.earlier this month. He welcomed the California-based robotaxi company and said he looks forward to seeing what it learns about how its new models handle ice, snow and darkness. The governor's office didn't respond to requests for comment. A Waymo spokesman also declined an interview request, but said via email that the tests will be performed with a specialist at the wheel.

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The company operates a fully driverless taxi service in the Lower 48 and internationally. Fairbanks resident Jeni Macomer said she spotted a Waymo recently driving around near the airport. She's pretty nonchalant about sharing the road with them.

"I just noticed the vehicle looked a little different," she said. "I think the windows were tinted. I have concerns about how everybody handles the winter conditions.

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" Though the ones driving around town aren't taking fares yet, Macomer said she wouldn't consider getting inside them. Al Fabian said he saw one parked at one of the city's handful of charging stations. He said he's intrigued. Fairbanks' transportation planning director says the testing can be done safely, but winter poses unique challenges Jackson Fox directs the city's transportation planning organization.

On the day of the announcement, he told KUAC by email that he hadn't gotten a heads up. And his staff had just seen some of the driverless vehicles on the road. , listing challenges like ice fog, snow berms, and pavement markings that are hard to see through the ice.

He said as long as there are real people in the driver's seat while the vehicle is on autopilot — as Waymo said there would be — he thinks the testing can be done safely while sharing the road with Fairbanks residents.and pondering big payouts if they're stuck by one.