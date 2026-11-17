Busy Philipps debuts post-surgery recovery at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere alongside daughter Birdie Silverstein, highlighting her health journey.

Busy Philipps appeared radiant at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere on Monday, sharing a heartwarming moment with her daughter Birdie Silverstein. The forty-seven-year-old actress, who underwent surgery earlier this year to remove a brain tumour, looked happier than ever as she posed with her eighteen-year-old child on the red carpet.

Busy Philipps Returns to Red Carpet

Philipps wore a vibrant yellow plunging floral dress with caped sleeves, accessorized with a bold blue necklace. Her daughter, Birdie, looked stunning in a white pearl minidress and matching heels. The mother and daughter could not contain their smiles as they hugged for photos, marking a public return to the spotlight after a challenging health battle.

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Surgery and Recovery Timeline

Busy Philipps was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oligodendroglioma in February after undergoing a full-body MRI scan. The rare, slow-growing brain tumour affected only 1,100 to 1,300 people per year in the US. She underwent surgery to have the tumour removed on March 2, revealing in August that she is totally fine following the procedure.

The actress shared images of her recovery, including a photo of her hair covered in blood and her swollen forehead after picking up an infection post-surgery. Despite these complications, she managed to ice her forehead periodically while filming her new show Cupertino to keep the swelling down.

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Family Support and New Relationships

Birdie is the daughter of Busy Philipps and her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, a producer whom she was married to from 2007 until 2021. Philipps also shares a thirteen-year-old son named Cricket with Marc. Currently, the actress is dating Days of Our Lives actor Blake Berris, who has supported her through this difficult period.

Philipps credited Marc Silverstein for encouraging her to get the MRI scan that saved her life. She explained that the scan was initially scheduled for January, but a blizzard forced her to push the appointment to February 12. The day before her friend James died, she considered cancelling, but Marc advised her to go.

Health Advocacy and Future Steps

Busy Philipps thanked @prenuvo for the scan that detected the tumour and provided a discount code for viewers. She expressed gratitude to her doctors, nurses, kids, friends, family, and her new TV family at @cupertinocbs. The actress noted that she is finally getting back to feeling like herself after six months of recovery.

The diagnosis occurred because the lesion was discovered after she read about full-body MRIs on Instagram. Her doctor initially ruled out glioblastoma, an aggressive cancerous tumour, but confirmed the need for surgery. Philipps has since used her platform to raise awareness about early detection and the importance of medical screenings.