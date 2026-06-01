Busy Philipps Celebrates Daughter Birdie's High School Graduation from Boarding School in Sweden

Busy Philipps shares pride and challenges as her daughter Birdie graduates from a boarding school in Sweden, a decision the teen made herself.

Busy Philipps , known for her role in Dawson's Creek, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate a significant milestone: her daughter Birdie's graduation from high school.

However, the 17-year-old did not attend a school in Los Angeles, where Philipps resides. Instead, Birdie has been living and studying at a boarding school in Sweden for the past three years, over 5,000 miles away from her family. The 46-year-old actress shared that the decision to pursue education in Scandinavia was entirely Birdie's own, highlighting her daughter's independent spirit. In her heartfelt Instagram post, Philipps expressed immense pride in her daughter's journey.

'She has always been her own very unique person with exactly her own ideas - like for instance - going to high school at a boarding school in Sweden, a country we have no real familial ties to,' Philipps wrote. She noted that Birdie was adamant that this was the right path for her, possibly inspired by a certain Netflix series. The actress also acknowledged the challenges of having her child so far away but praised Birdie's resilience.

'These last three years have been challenging in ways we couldn't possibly have ever imagined but she did it! She made it through and stayed, even when I think most kids - oh my god ANYONE would have thrown in the towel and just gone home. And today our brilliant Bird graduated! To know Birdie is to be in constant awe of her and I can't wait to see where she takes us next.

' Philipps also revealed that Birdie faced a medical issue during her time in Sweden, experiencing a seizure. She expressed deep gratitude to those who helped her daughter, including a friend named Sarah Sandberg who 'saved Birdie when she had her seizure.

' The actress thanked Birdie's teachers, friends, and house parents at the school for taking great care of her. Philipps, who also has a 12-year-old daughter named Cricket with ex-husband Marc Silverstein, concluded by thanking her 'village' of supporters who sent gifts for Birdie's graduation. She also gave a shout-out to a Stockholm restaurant and the cast of a show that apparently inspired Birdie's decision to study in Sweden.

The post was a touching tribute to her daughter's independence and the village that helped her thrive abroad





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