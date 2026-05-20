Busy Beach Hotspots for the Late May Bank Holiday

New data from Life360 has revealed the busiest beach hotspots across the UK during the late May Bank Holiday weekend. Some spots, like Littlehaven Beach in South Shields, are expected to attract large crowds due to their open stretches of sand and coastal views.

As the Late May Bank Holiday weekend swiftly approaches, many Brits will be thinking of ways to spend quality time with their family outdoors. Thousands are expected to flock to the beach and put down their towels, buckets and spades for a day in the sand.

New data has revealed the busy beach hotspots to avoid across the country, and one in South Shields takes the top spot. Life360's research has investigated the spots where Brits flocked to in the same period last year, and Littlehaven Beach proved to be the busiest. Local councillor Ernest Gibson said, 'Littlehaven's rating is as we expected, and we continue to work with our partners, monitoring the water and identifying measures to drive improvement.

However, we know this is not going to happen overnight, and anticipate it will take several years for the water quality to reach the standard we'd like.





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Littlehaven Beach South Shields Wardie Bay Beach Edinburgh Fisherrow Sands East Lothian Eastney Beach Portsmouth Southend-On-Sea Essex Alum Chine Bournemouth East Winner Hampshire

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