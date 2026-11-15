Buster Posey Faces Mounting Pressure to Rebuild Giants Before Potential MLB Lockout

Buster Posey spent his playing career handling some of baseball's most demanding situations. Few, however, came with the uncertainty surrounding his latest assi

Buster Posey spent his playing career handling some of baseball's most demanding situations. Few, however, came with the uncertainty surrounding his latest assignment. The San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations is attempting to rebuild a struggling roster while an approaching labor deadline threatens to interrupt the offseason before it gains momentum.

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires December 1, raising the possibility of another owners' lockout that could temporarily halt transactions involving major league players. Giants Pitching Problems Make Offseason Moves a Priority San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Giants enter the offseason with significant questions surrounding their rotation and bullpen, areas that contributed heavily to the club's disappointing season.

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, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Blade Tidwell underwent Tommy John surgery, leaving the organization with questions surrounding their availability next season. Yet urgency brings its own complications. The Giants cannot afford to sacrifice valuable prospects or make expensive commitments simply because the calendar is moving quickly. The organization must balance immediate improvement against its longer-term efforts to strengthen the farm system.

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San Francisco Giants pitcher Adrian Houser Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHe must determine which additions can genuinely improve the Giants' chances of competing while avoiding decisions that could create further problems. A lockout is not inevitable, and negotiations could continue beyond the expiration of the current agreement. The Giants have spent much of the past several seasons searching for a sustainable path back to contention.

Posey now faces the added challenge of finding that path before baseball potentially closes the door on transactions.