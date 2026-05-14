Buster Murdaugh Appears Relaxed and Cheerful After His Father's Murder Conviction Overturned

Buster Murdaugh, the sole surviving son of disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh, emerged from hiding at his South Carolina home on Thursday, the morning after his father's murder conviction was sensationally overturned. He appeared relaxed and carefree, enjoying a morning cup of joe on the porch of his Bluffton property.

Buster Murdaugh was seen looking remarkably cheerful Thursday as he emerged from hiding at his South Carolina home – the morning after his killer father's murder conviction was sensationally overturned.

Exclusive Daily Mail photos show the sole surviving son of disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh enjoying a morning cup of joe on the porch of his Bluffton property just hours after a bombshell ruling Wednesday threw the infamous family saga into chaos all over again. Standing barefoot in a dark hoodie and athletic shorts, the 30-year-old appeared smiling and at ease, clutching a coffee mug.

Later in the morning, Buster slipped back into everyday life and went to work at upscale clothing boutique in Bluffton, J Parker Ltd, where he was seen standing behind the register. He was cordial and polite when approached by the Daily Mail.

'I'm doing very well thank you,' he said, nodding when asked if he was happy with his father's verdict being overturned. Just 24 hours earlier, the State Supreme Court dramatically reversed Alex Murdaugh's 2023 double murder convictions for killing his wife Maggie and younger son Paul on grounds that the court clerk tampered with the jury.

Buster – who stood by his father during the high-profile trial – has largely tried to rebuild a private life away from the intense public scrutiny that followed Alex's total fall from grace. Buster Murdaugh, 30, appeared relaxed and carefree, enjoying a quiet morning coffee outside his home in Bluffton, South Carolina, hours after his father's murder conviction was sensationally overturned, exclusive Daily Mail photos show.

The son of the disgraced legal dynasty heir was seen smiling and in good spirits as he stepped outside on his porch Thursday morning. On Wednesday, it was announced Murdaugh would be granted a new trial after being found guilty of two murders in 2023 – after the State Supreme Court ruled the trial was marred by jury tampering by the court clerk.

The double murder case dominated headlines ever since Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found fatally shot by the dog kennels at their estate, Moselle, in Colleton County, South Carolina, in June 2021. Buster moved to this modest home in Bluffton, about 45 minutes from the Murdaugh family homes in Hampton and Colleton Counties, about a year ago with his wife Brooklynn White.

He's by far the most together person to come out of that family, one of the many attorneys involved in the Murdaugh saga told the Daily Mail on Wednesday. The pair have kept a low profile although sources tell the Daily Mail Buster has long been furious about being smeared because of his father's crimes. Alex Murdaugh was convicted in 2023 and his only surviving son has been one of the most visible casualties of the fallout.

He publicly supported his father during trial, attended court proceedings with Brooklynn, and then retreated from media attention. He has not given interviews or made broad public statements defending or condemning his father. Buster has made his feelings known through court filings rather than media appearances. Dressed casually in a hoodie, shorts and flip-flops, Buster appeared surprisingly upbeat following the bombshell legal ruling.

Later, it was business as usual for Buster, who went to work his shift at Bluffton clothing boutique J Parker Ltd. The store specializes in luxury menswear. In 2024 he filed defamation suits against media companies and documentary producers, arguing they falsely suggested he had involvement in the death of Stephen Smith.

Smith's body was discovered lying on a Hampton County road in July 2015 and his death was deemed a hit-and-run in an initial incident report and by a medical examiner’s report. Buster said producers created a 'false narrative' tying him to Smith's death despite no charges or evidence against him. One of those cases against documentary producers, including Warner-related entities, reached a settlement in early 2026, though terms were not disclosed.

After years of legal wrangling and appeals by Murdaugh's attorneys, the South Carolina Supreme Court unanimously voted on Wednesday to throw out his murder convictions. Its five justices ruled there had been 'shocking jury interference' by Becky Hill, a court clerk who oversaw jurors and who was writing a book about the trial at the same time.

Murdaugh, 57, will remain behind bars because he is serving decades-long sentences for various other financial crimes involving stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm and clients. While Murdaugh has admitted to those charges, he has always maintained his innocence in the murders of his wife and son





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Buster Murdaugh Alex Murdaugh Murder Conviction Overturned State Supreme Court Becky Hill Court Clerk Jury Tampering Double Murder Case J Parker Ltd Bluffton Clothing Boutique Luxury Menswear Stephen Smith Defamation Suits Warner-Related Entities Settlement Decades-Long Sentences Various Other Financial Crimes Stealing Millions Of Dollars

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