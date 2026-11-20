Busted Broadway, a satirical theater company, is under fire over a provocative show listing, prompting a Playbill apology and criticism from celebrities and reality stars.

Busted Broadway, a satirical theater company formed in 2025, is facing sharp criticism over a job listing for a project that references the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Playbill has publicly apologized for running the listing, while celebrities including Questlove and Davis expressed disbelief. The company says its work satirizes culture rather than the person Floyd, and it argues that critics are judging the show by its title alone.

The controversy centers on a casting notice promoting a project called The $20 Bill that Changed the World. The promotional material reportedly paired that tagline with a cartoon rendering of three police officers standing over an unconscious Floyd, an image that drew strong objections from readers and performers.

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Busted Broadway Describes Its Satirical Mission

Busted Broadway states that it seeks to push the limits of what is possible in musical theatre by producing provocative and satirical musical cast albums. The company's website says it was formed in 2025 to address a necessity to reinvigorate what it calls the barren wasteland of mundane, mediocre musical theatre shows.

The company's About Me page describes today's entertainment as increasingly safe, sterile and insufferably self-serious. It argues that audiences should be allowed to laugh at dark humor, which it presents as necessary rather than merely permissible.

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A disclaimer on the job advertisement warned that Busted Broadway's projects are too ridiculous, too raunchy and too absurd for the stage. Performers uncomfortable with offensive material were asked not to submit for the project.

In a defense of the project, Busted Broadway said the show is not making light of, condoning or mocking Floyd's murder. The statement argued that the work is a satire on culture rather than on the person, and it asked critics not to judge a show by its title before reading the script or hearing the score.

Playbill Apologizes for Running the Listing

Playbill apologized for running the Busted Broadway listing, saying it slipped through an internal procedure designed to weed out offensive advertisements. The publication said the listing was removed immediately once its leadership was alerted.

Playbill said it had begun reviewing and revising its approval processes in response. The outlet apologized unequivocally for giving the listing any further air, and it said it aims to lift up its community with empathy, consideration and respect.

Playbill also urged the readers and followers who engage with its content to respond in the same spirit. The apology sets out a commitment to better advertising review, though the source does not specify when the revised approval process will take effect.

Celebrity Reactions From Davis and Questlove

Davis, 61, responded to an Instagram video posted by Hyde with a sharp expression of disbelief. Davis said they would have wanted to be in the room when the concept was pitched, a remark that signaled astonishment rather than support.

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Questlove, 55, also expressed disbelief over the project. He wrote that it took 17 seconds for the headline to register, explaining that he first read it for four seconds and assumed the play was about how Floyd developed sandwich machines before realizing the actual subject.

Big Brother Alumni Criticize Kamu Kirk Video

Several Big Brother alumni have criticized current houseguest Kamu Kirk, a 32-year-old MMA fighter, over a video he made referencing Floyd. A recently resurfaced Instagram video from December 2025 shows Kamu filming a person who appeared to be getting arrested, and he made a joke about Floyd while the unidentified person was shouting.

The alumni's objections focus on the joke made during the arrest footage. The source material does not provide a direct response from Kamu Kirk to the criticism, so his stated position remains unreported in this account.

Roxie Washington Criticizes Tom Sandoval Remark

Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's daughter Gianna, criticized Tom Sandoval over a reference to Floyd. Washington, who shares 10-year-old Gianna with Floyd, told TMZ on Thursday, February 22, that she is not familiar with Vanderpump Rules but was not thrilled by Sandoval's reference, which she called stupid.

Washington argued that Sandoval's comparison was not reasonable. Her remarks add a family-centered perspective to a debate that has largely focused on the theater listing, the celebrity reactions and the Big Brother video.