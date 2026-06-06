Busta Rhymes to headline Anti Social Camp in New York City next week

This year, the festival will be headlined by Busta Rhymes, serpentwithfeet, and Erick The Architect. Rhymes will also be the recipient of the camp’s 2026 Anti

Anti Social Camp will host curated recording sessions and cultural programming across the music industry. The week will bring together artists, songwriters, producers, and music industry leaders for performances and cultural programming over the course of ten public events across New York City.

“Everyone knows the power of music to bring people together, and the brilliant people behind our favorite songs need a sense of community as much as anyone. Anti Social Camp was built by artists, for artists — a place to share experiences, find collaborators, connect with industry and perform in the heart of New York City. I’m so thrilled to see it grow across the globe, spotlighting and elevating those who enrich our lives with their art.

Anti Social Camp is an opportunity for artists to shape the future we want to see,” said Danny Ross, Founder of Anti Social Camp. This year, the festival will be headlined by Busta Rhymes, serpentwithfeet, and Erick The Architect. Rhymes will also be the recipient of the camp’s 2026 Anti Social Foundation ICON Award, which will be presented at the iHeartRadio Anti Social Music Conference on June 8.

The award recognizes Rhymes’ contributions to the industry, having reshaped“I am so honored to receive this ICON Award from Anti Social Camp. Songwriting is such an important part of this business and of how we, as artists, express what we are feeling and the messages we hope to share with listeners.

What I’ve learned about Anti Social Camp is that it creates a safe and inspiring space for songwriters to do exactly that,” said Rhymes.songwriters for the purpose of building community and comes to creatives where they are. Alumni of Anti Social Camp include Nile Rodgers, PinkPantheress, Jacob Collier, Glass Animals, Walk The Moon, Moby, Cigarettes After Sex, Ava Max, Kimbra, Andy Grammer, Linda Perry, Beach Bunny, JP Saxe, Cash Cobain and thousands more.

Anti Social Music Conference and Anti Social Industry Showcase on June 8 will be free to attend. A limited number of badges have been made available to the public. To see the full lineup or to purchase badges, visitEmily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video.

Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird. Pacha says ‘all is in place’ for opening weekend, with permits and licenses securedNike highlights notable, everyday New Yorkers in ‘Always Knicks’ campaignNike highlights notable, everyday New Yorkers in ‘Always Knicks’ campaignGay City News





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