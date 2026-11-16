Busta Rhymes receives his first Grammy nomination since 2007 for the Dilla album, marking a historic full-circle moment for the rapper and the late producer.

Busta Rhymes has secured his first Grammy nomination in nearly two decades, a milestone that marks a profound full-circle moment for the legendary New York rapper. The announcement comes 30 years after his initial industry recognition and confirms his return to the awards stage for the first time since 2007. This long-awaited acknowledgment highlights the enduring legacy of his collaborative work with the late superproducer J Dilla.

A Historic Return to The Grammys

Rapper Busta Rhymes earned his first Grammy nomination in 1997, and now 30 years later, the iconic artist is poised to return to the award show stage. This nomination represents his first since securing a 2012 nod for his featured assist on the hit track "Look at Me Now." For many observers, this also marks the first time Busta has been nominated for a project he helmed as a primary artist since 2007.

Also read Ariana Grande Earns Four Grammy Nominations, Ties Record for Most Pop Vocal Album Nods

The 2027 Grammy ceremony is scheduled to air on February 7, which would have been J Dilla's 53rd birthday. Busta Rhymes described this specific scheduling as a divine alignment, noting the significance of honoring Dilla's memory on what would have been his birthday. This timing adds a layer of emotional resonance to the nomination, connecting the late producer's legacy directly to the upcoming event.

The Dilla Collaboration and Album Details

Busta Rhymes is nominated in the best rap album category for the album with the late superproducer J Dilla, which serves as his first such recognition in 20 years. The project, titled Dillagence II, is a sequel to a 2007 mixtape and was released in August alongside the posthumous contributions of J Dilla. The cinematic project is composed of over 300 beats that Busta received from the Detroit producer prior to Dilla's passing in 2006.

Advertisement

J Dilla died due to cardiac arrest, which was tied to complications from lupus and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. The creation of Dillagence II involved a massive effort to curate and produce music from the extensive collection of beats left behind. Busta Rhymes praised the Dilla and D'Angelo estates for trusting him to tastefully deliver on his vision and honor the legacy of both music luminaries.

Emotional Reaction and Personal Reflections

Speaking on a Monday morning call on November 16, Busta Rhymes shared his immediate reaction to the news before he had even gone to sleep from the previous night. He stated, "I'm on some f-king wild-out s-t right now. I'm in my crib running around right now, drinking Grey Goose in the morning." This candid outburst underscored the magnitude of the achievement for the veteran rapper.

Busta described the moment as a toast to his family, his queen, and his kids, expressing that he is so happy and grateful he cannot even explain it. He emphasized that the Academy acknowledged the body of work as super-special, warranting an acknowledgement that went deeper than just music. The rapper noted that it is nothing sweeter than getting his first nomination for his own work in over 20 years while collaborating with such iconic figures.

Industry Impact and D'Angelo Connection

Busta Rhymes is represented in the best rap album category for the first time since 2000, when he was nominated for the album When Disaster Strikes. He is now seeking his first overall victory at the Grammys, marking a significant shift in his award history. Additionally, J Dilla posthumously received his first nomination of his career for the same project, highlighting the mutual respect and impact the two artists had on each other.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the collaboration extends to D'Angelo, who also has a history with Busta dating back to the 1990s. The track featuring D'Angelo picked up a nomination in the best melodic rap performance category. This dual nomination reinforces the depth of the project and the respect it commands across different categories and among peers in the industry. The acknowledgment serves as a testament to the quality and timelessness of the music produced by these legends.

Future Outlook and Ceremony Details

The upcoming 2027 ceremony will air on February 7, coinciding with J Dilla's 53rd birthday, a date Busta Rhymes called a divine alignment. This scheduling ensures that the celebration of the music and the artists will take place on a date of significant historical importance. The event will serve as a platform to honor not just Busta's long career, but also the lasting contributions of J Dilla and D'Angelo.

Busta Rhymes acknowledged the collective effort behind the project, from the collaborators on the music side to his management, record label executives, lawyers, and family. He remarked that you cannot script this or make up a calendar like this, stating that no man can make this calendar work like this. He concluded that this is not normal, emphasizing the unique and special nature of this achievement in his career and the music industry at large.